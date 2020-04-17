Press Release

April 17, 2020

FATF REPORT FINDS KOREA HAS STRONG LEGAL

FRAMEWORK FOR AML/CFT REGIME

The Financial Action Task Force published the 4th round mutual evaluation report on Korea's anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing (AML/CFT) regime on April 16.

The mutual evaluation report finds that "Korea has a sound legal framework to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing and to confiscate funds involved," and "has significantly strengthened its AML/CFT framework which is now delivering good results."1

The mutual evaluation process began in January 2019 with a field visit for due diligence taking place in July last year. After a six-month cooperation, the mutual evaluation report was adopted during the FATF plenary meeting in February 2020.

For any inquiry, please contact Foreign Press & Relations Team at fsc_media@korea.kr.

1 For full report, please visit http://www.fatf-gafi.org/publications/mutualevaluations/documents/mer-korea-2020.html.

