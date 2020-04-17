Log in
FATF Report Finds Korea Has Strong Legal Framework for AML/CFT Regime

04/17/2020 | 01:11am EDT

Press Release

April 17, 2020

FATF REPORT FINDS KOREA HAS STRONG LEGAL

FRAMEWORK FOR AML/CFT REGIME

The Financial Action Task Force published the 4th round mutual evaluation report on Korea's anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing (AML/CFT) regime on April 16.

The mutual evaluation report finds that "Korea has a sound legal framework to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing and to confiscate funds involved," and "has significantly strengthened its AML/CFT framework which is now delivering good results."1

The mutual evaluation process began in January 2019 with a field visit for due diligence taking place in July last year. After a six-month cooperation, the mutual evaluation report was adopted during the FATF plenary meeting in February 2020.

# # #

For any inquiry, please contact Foreign Press & Relations Team at fsc_media@korea.kr.

1 For full report, please visit http://www.fatf-gafi.org/publications/mutualevaluations/documents/mer-korea-2020.html.

1

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Commission of Korea published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 05:10:07 UTC
