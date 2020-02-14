Log in
FATF Week, 16-21 February 2020

02/14/2020 | 03:18pm EST

On Sunday 16 February, more than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world, the IMF, UN, World Bank and other organisations, will arrive for FATF Week in Paris, France.  Six days of meetings will focus on global action to follow the money that fuels crime and terrorism and reduce the harm caused to people and society.

FATF Week will conclude with the Plenary, from 19 February.  Among the important issues to be discussed are:

• The progress of the FATF's 12-month review of the activities and operations covered by the FATF's standards on virtual assets to prevent their misuse for crime and terror, including the potential impact of 'stablecoins', and FATF's briefing to G20 on this issue. 
• Assessments of measures by Korea and the United Arab Emirates to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.  
• Progress by Iran, Pakistan and other countries that present a risk to the financial system.
• The progress of an FATF initiative to combat financial flows from the illegal wildlife trade.
• Adopting a guidance on digital identity.
• Developments in the financing of ISIL, Al-Qaeda and Affiliates.

Media contact

For further information, journalists can contact media@fatf-gafi.org.

Disclaimer

FATF - Financial Action Task Force published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 20:17:09 UTC
