Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FAU Expert Says COVID-19 Public Policy Decisions Based on Potentially Misleading Statistic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

BOCA RATON Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida’s COVID-19 daily percent positive rate, a key metric driving economic and public policy decisions, offers a distorted snapshot of the effect the virus is having across the state, according to Rebel Cole, Ph.D., a data scientist with 35 years of experience and a professor of finance in Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business.

Cole believes the “daily rate” reported by the state is misleading because it is highly volatile and based on tests that were conducted during the prior two weeks rather than during the past 24 hours. Because it is an average of tests conducted from one day to two weeks ago, it is not the timely metric that most people assume. The reported rate is further skewed because the state focuses its testing efforts on “hotspots” – areas known to contain high concentrations of positive cases, Cole said.

He offers three ways to remedy these deficiencies. The simplest is to rely upon a “moving average” of the rate over the most recent seven days. This smooths out the variability and makes the trend clearer for policymakers.

He also recommends that state officials wait until they have results for most of the tests administered on a particular day before calculating the daily percent positive rate for that day, and that  the rate be calculated from a random sampling of people in each county – a technique called surveillance testing – which would better indicate the true prevalence of infection among each county’s population.

“The best way you can track the progression of a virus is through surveillance testing,” Cole said. “That would give us a much more reliable statistic to use in decision-making, but we’re not getting that.”

To give consumers a clearer picture of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida, Cole and Jon Taylor, a Ph.D. student at FAU, have created the COVID-19 Florida Tracker that presents a variety of charts created from public state data.

Meanwhile, local and state authorities continue to use the flawed daily percent positive rate to make economic policy decisions about which activities they allow to reopen in each county. Cole said the state’s goal is a rate below 10 percent, but some counties prefer a rate below 5 percent.

“County commissioners and mayors cannot make the right decisions if they don’t have the best possible data,” he said. “They’re basing it on this faulty daily positive, which can be terribly misleading.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to start offering 1,200 tests with instant results at two sites in Miami-Dade County, a state hotspot, to obtain more reliable testing data. Cole thinks this is a step in the right direction and called for public release of the results from surveillance testing in each of the 67 counties in Florida.

Cole previously taught at DePaul University in Chicago, and also spent 10 years as a financial economist in the Federal Reserve System.

Paul Owers
Florida Atlantic University College of Business
5612214090
powers@fau.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pARTIFICIAL INTERNATIONAL PUBL : Solutions Appoints Fredrik Törgren as CFO
AQ
12:31pAEM Mobilizes Voters with New EQUIPPED TO VOTE Campaign
GL
12:31pHow Earth Mining Companies Can Utilize Credit Risk Modeling to Prepare for Economic Shift | Quantzig's Success Story Offers Detailed Insights
BU
12:31pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Investigation of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) on Behalf of Investors
BU
12:31pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Investors to Contact Firm Before the September 4 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – PPC
GL
12:29pMAGELLAN GOLD CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:29pSOLLENSYS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:28pVESTAS WIND A/S : Rapportering af ledende medarbejders transaktion med Vestas-aktier
PU
12:28pCrop Production (August 2020)
PU
12:28pCOLUMBUS MCKINNON : How to Stay Safe When Lifting in Harsh & Hazardous Environments
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
3JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
4APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
5M&G PLC : M&G : half year 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group