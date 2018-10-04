FAU's College of Business First School in Florida to Partner with Newly Launched Barron's in Education Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University's College of Business has announced a new partnership with Barron's in Education program from Dow Jones. The program, funded by financial magazine Barron's, is sponsored by wealth management firm PagnatoKarp, whose founder and CEO Paul A. Pagnato earned his bachelor's degree from FAU's College of Science in 1986.

"Mr. Pagnato's generosity supports our students and will help prepare them for advancement in the growing financial services industry," said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU's College of Business.

The program makes it possible for students and faculty at participating schools to receive a digital subscription to Barron's at no cost. Barron's also provides a weekly review that highlights the top events and articles that professors and teachers can address in the classroom. A new email newsletter summarizes the top business and investment stories of the week. Barron's is also making its MarketWatch Virtual Stock Exchange interactive game available at no cost to the schools and students.

The program also includes an invitation for a small group of faculty and students to visit Dow Jones Headquarters and tour the newsrooms at Barron's, The Wall Street Journal and MarketWatch. FAU students will have free access to Dow Jones' online recruitment for internship and job opportunities.

"This program provides a platform for bringing current issues in the real world of finance into all of our courses," said Ken Johnson, Ph.D., associate dean of graduate programs in FAU's College of Business.

Based in Reston, Va., with locations in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., PagnatoKarp is an independent, multi-family office and wealth management firm with more than $3.8 billion assets under advisement (as of June 30). Founded by Pagnato and his business partner, David W. Karp, PagnatoKarp provides portfolio, tax, legal, planning, family governance and concierge services. Pagnato is currently ranked No. 16 on Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors and No. 35 on Forbes' Top Wealth Advisors.

"At PagnatoKarp, our goal is to positively impact a million lives, and Barron's in Education offers an excellent channel at the university level to make an immediate impact," Pagnato said. "We are thrilled to sponsor FAU, my alma mater, with a robust program that helps educate, challenge and create opportunities for tomorrow's leaders."

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faus-college-of-business-first-school-in-florida-to-partner-with-newly-launched-barrons-in-education-program-300724566.html

SOURCE Florida Atlantic University College of Business