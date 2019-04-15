FAUCHON Hospitality : Expands Boutique Hotel Collection with Second Property to Open in Kyoto, Japan

FAUCHON Hospitality, which debuted its first hotel in Paris in September
of 2018, will open a second property in Kyoto, Japan, it was announced
today by Jacques-Olivier Chauvin, President and CEO. FAUCHON has been a
well-known brand in Japan for the past 47 years, and currently manages
28 shops, two cafes, and two bakeries with cafes throughout the country.
The five-star FAUCHON Hotel Kyoto will open in 2020 in the center of
Kyoto, in the Shimogyo-ku district, approximately 10 minutes from the
most interesting districts (Gion, Higashiyama and Kawaramachi-Shijo).
The hotel will feature 70 guest rooms and suites as well as a FAUCHON
Bakery on the street level. Check-in/reception will be located on the
top floor, which will also be home to The Grand Café FAUCHON, with a
spectacular view over Kyoto and the surrounding mountains. FAUCHON Hotel
Kyoto is part of a services and trademark license agreement between
Hotel W Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Wealth Management, and
FAUCHON Hospitality.
According to Mr. Chauvin, “FAUCHON Hospitality is in an ambitious
development phase. In addition to the Kyoto property, we are in advanced
stages of talks for FAUCHON Hotels located in cosmopolitan cities across
Europe, North-America, Middle-East and Asia, in order to keep pace with
our strategy of operating 20 hotels by 2028.”
The 54-room FAUCHON L’Hotel Paris, a member of The Leading Hotels of the
World, was the first property for the renowned French food purveyor as
they, like other luxury brands, entered the hotel industry. At a time
when many hotels are dialing back the culinary component of a hotel
experience, one of the distinguishing elements of a FAUCHON Hotel is to
leverage the brand’s 130-year-old legacy as innovators of fine Parisian
gastronomy to create a domain of service excellence, decadent gourmet
cuisine — including the brand’s iconic “Gourmet Bar,” luxurious
five-star hospitality, and tailor-made local experiences.
The FAUCHON Hospitality brand’s Unique Selling Proposition is easily
defined as “GLAM“: GOURMET (the most creative Parisian patisserie
adhering to the French culinary tradition); LOCATION (at the
heart of the urban life of the city); ARTISTS (artisans and
attentions with bespoke artwork and activities curated specifically for
the hotel; and MESDAMES (a hotel always in tune with women
featuring sophisticated lighting, Dyson hairdryers, properly sized
bathrobes, Carita amenities, and more).
About FAUCHON
The 130-year old FAUCHON brand has been family-owned since 2006, and is
a purveyor of luxury contemporary gastronomy in restaurants, catering
cafes, and retail boutiques. The company’s signature products include
haute patisserie, macarons, chocolate, tea, fine foods, and gourmet
gifts via 100 franchise shops and 400 points of sale in over 50
countries including France, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Morocco, Hong
Kong, Israel, and Qatar. FAUCHON is known for its innovative training of
up-and-coming chefs who have gone on to be major names in the patisserie
world including Pierre Hermé, Christophe Michalak, and Dominique Ansel,
the creator of the now infamous “Cronut”. For additional information
about FAUCHON, visit https://www.fauchon.com/en.
About FAUCHON Hospitality
FAUCHON Hospitality is the new hotel division of FAUCHON created
specifically to ensure a full worldwide development of the FAUCHON
L’HÔTEL portfolio. The company was founded in 2018. FAUCHON
Hospitality’s key management include Jacques-Olivier Chauvin as
President and CEO; Samy Vischel as Executive Vice President; Emmanuelle
Mordacq as Senior Vice President of Marketing Consultant, and Bernard
Lambert as Senior Advisor. For additional information about FAUCHON
Hospitality, visit FauchonHospitality.com.
About WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
Wealth Management, Inc. is a Japanese corporation with a mission of
“Creation of wealth through professionalism and synergy,” and operates
with the aim of achieving sustainable growth by offering in-depth
specialty services to all clients. Wealth Management, Inc. is listed on
the 2nd Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, conducts business
management of companies within its group as a holding company, and also
makes principal investments in fund structures the group companies
originate. Two main subsidiaries are: 1) Richesse Management, Inc.,
which engages in real estate securitization business, and 2) Hotel W
Management, Inc., which operates hotels and leases property. For
additional information about Wealth Management, Inc. visit Wealth-Mngt.com/en.
