FAUCHON Hospitality : Expands Boutique Hotel Collection with Second Property to Open in Kyoto, Japan

FAUCHON Hospitality, which debuted its first hotel in Paris in September of 2018, will open a second property in Kyoto, Japan, it was announced today by Jacques-Olivier Chauvin, President and CEO. FAUCHON has been a well-known brand in Japan for the past 47 years, and currently manages 28 shops, two cafes, and two bakeries with cafes throughout the country.

The five-star FAUCHON Hotel Kyoto will open in 2020 in the center of Kyoto, in the Shimogyo-ku district, approximately 10 minutes from the most interesting districts (Gion, Higashiyama and Kawaramachi-Shijo). The hotel will feature 70 guest rooms and suites as well as a FAUCHON Bakery on the street level. Check-in/reception will be located on the top floor, which will also be home to The Grand Café FAUCHON, with a spectacular view over Kyoto and the surrounding mountains. FAUCHON Hotel Kyoto is part of a services and trademark license agreement between Hotel W Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Wealth Management, and FAUCHON Hospitality.

According to Mr. Chauvin, “FAUCHON Hospitality is in an ambitious development phase. In addition to the Kyoto property, we are in advanced stages of talks for FAUCHON Hotels located in cosmopolitan cities across Europe, North-America, Middle-East and Asia, in order to keep pace with our strategy of operating 20 hotels by 2028.”

The 54-room FAUCHON L’Hotel Paris, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, was the first property for the renowned French food purveyor as they, like other luxury brands, entered the hotel industry. At a time when many hotels are dialing back the culinary component of a hotel experience, one of the distinguishing elements of a FAUCHON Hotel is to leverage the brand’s 130-year-old legacy as innovators of fine Parisian gastronomy to create a domain of service excellence, decadent gourmet cuisine — including the brand’s iconic “Gourmet Bar,” luxurious five-star hospitality, and tailor-made local experiences.

The FAUCHON Hospitality brand’s Unique Selling Proposition is easily defined as “GLAM“: GOURMET (the most creative Parisian patisserie adhering to the French culinary tradition); LOCATION (at the heart of the urban life of the city); ARTISTS (artisans and attentions with bespoke artwork and activities curated specifically for the hotel; and MESDAMES (a hotel always in tune with women featuring sophisticated lighting, Dyson hairdryers, properly sized bathrobes, Carita amenities, and more).

About FAUCHON

The 130-year old FAUCHON brand has been family-owned since 2006, and is a purveyor of luxury contemporary gastronomy in restaurants, catering cafes, and retail boutiques. The company’s signature products include haute patisserie, macarons, chocolate, tea, fine foods, and gourmet gifts via 100 franchise shops and 400 points of sale in over 50 countries including France, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Morocco, Hong Kong, Israel, and Qatar. FAUCHON is known for its innovative training of up-and-coming chefs who have gone on to be major names in the patisserie world including Pierre Hermé, Christophe Michalak, and Dominique Ansel, the creator of the now infamous “Cronut”. For additional information about FAUCHON, visit https://www.fauchon.com/en.

About FAUCHON Hospitality

FAUCHON Hospitality is the new hotel division of FAUCHON created specifically to ensure a full worldwide development of the FAUCHON L’HÔTEL portfolio. The company was founded in 2018. FAUCHON Hospitality’s key management include Jacques-Olivier Chauvin as President and CEO; Samy Vischel as Executive Vice President; Emmanuelle Mordacq as Senior Vice President of Marketing Consultant, and Bernard Lambert as Senior Advisor. For additional information about FAUCHON Hospitality, visit FauchonHospitality.com.

About WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.

Wealth Management, Inc. is a Japanese corporation with a mission of “Creation of wealth through professionalism and synergy,” and operates with the aim of achieving sustainable growth by offering in-depth specialty services to all clients. Wealth Management, Inc. is listed on the 2nd Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, conducts business management of companies within its group as a holding company, and also makes principal investments in fund structures the group companies originate. Two main subsidiaries are: 1) Richesse Management, Inc., which engages in real estate securitization business, and 2) Hotel W Management, Inc., which operates hotels and leases property. For additional information about Wealth Management, Inc. visit Wealth-Mngt.com/en.

