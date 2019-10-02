FB: BHSU set to travel to Dixie State

Setting the Stage: The Black Hills State University football team is set to travel to Dixie State University this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 13-7 victory over Fort Lewis on Swarm Days. opened the scoring on a 52-yard run out of the Wildcat in the first quarter. With the score tied, 7-7, ran the ball in from 8 yards out to give BHSU a 13-7 lead in the third quarter. Harpham finished with 157 all-purpose yards in the game. Defensively, led the squad with 10 tackles, including one at the one-yard line in the fourth quarter on a fourth down play to help seal the win.

Last Meeting: BHSU outscored Dixie State, 24-13, in the second half, but ultimately fell, 41-38. threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Defensively, had 12 tackles and had 15.

About Dixie State University: The Trailblazers are 3-1 in 2019. They began the season with a 36-7 loss to CSU-Pueblo before rattling off three consecutive wins, most recently over South Dakota School of Mines, 28-16. The Hardrockers led, 10-6, at halftime, but DSU outscored them 22-6 in the second half to secure the victory. Quarterback Keaton Mott threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Dejuan Dantzler cuaght two touchdowns and had 116 yards receiving. Defensively, Syrr Barnes led the squad with 16 total tackles, while Dylon Hendrickson had 13 tackles including 4.5 sacks.

Series History: The Yellow Jackets and Trailblazers have met only three times, with BHSU winning in 2016, and DSU winning the 2017 and 2018 meetings.

General Notebook

Under the Lights: The Yellow Jackets' opening game against Chadron State was under the lights at Lyle Hare Stadium. It was the second consecutive night meeting between BHSU and CSC. The game was the first evening game at home for the Green and Gold since 2010. The Yellow Jackets will also play under the lights against South Dakota Mines (Oct. 12).

Captains: The Yellow Jacket captains, as chosen by their teammates, are , , , and Joe Moraga.

Recognizing the Fight: Linebacker won't be on the field this season, but his Yellow Jacket brothers will wear orange ribbons to support Lamb as he fights leukemia.

Experience First: BHSU has 12 starters returning from a year ago. This includes eight offensive players providing experience, especially along the line. Defensively, four starters return including two players - and - who had at least 60 tackles last season.

Discipline: The Yellow Jackets were the least penalized team in the RMAC last season, while teams playing BHSU were penalized the most. In 2019 so far, the Green and Gold are giving up 42.0 yards in penalties, the least in the league.

Academic Honors: The 2018 season saw 10 Yellow Jackets earn academic honors from the RMAC. earned First Team honors. , , , , , , , Jacob Phelan, and Dylan Reiners all were named to the RMAC Honor Roll.

RMAC Honors: The 2018 season led to several Yellow Jackets being honored by the conference. Eriq Swiftwater, , , , and were all named All-RMAC Honorable Mention. Parks and Harpham return as members of the 2019 squad.

