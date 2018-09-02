Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FB LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Facebook, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline – FB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from April 25, 2018 through July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Facebook investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Facebook class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1384.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (2) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook’s social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, such as Stories, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (3) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1384.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pSAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Report of the Board of Directors to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be Held on September 26, 2018
PU
01:24pDEVELOPMENT & ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS : and Engineering profits drop to LE416K ending June 2018
AQ
01:24pVEON : Global Telecom says minority shareholders may reject VEON offer
AQ
01:24pMISR BENI SUEF CEMENT : declares cash dividends of LE2share
AQ
01:18pNasdaq Dubai, Brokerage House in collaboration
AQ
01:18pSEARS : Customers embrace new location of Sears Hometown store
AQ
01:18pAgreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
RE
01:12pSAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018
PU
01:12pSAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
01:12pSAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Form of Proxy for the General Meeting to be Held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column
3COMCAST CORPORATION : Sky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
4JD.COM : JD COM : CEO released after U.S. arrest; firm says he was falsely accused
5VW EMISSIONS MANIPULATION ALSO EXTENDED TO PETROL CARS: Bild am Sonntag

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.