FB: Yellow Jackets welcome Eagles for opener, Family Day

Setting the Stage:The Black Hills State University football team will open the 2019 season with a home game against rivals Chadron State College. The Yellow Jackets concluded the 2018 season with a 28-20 victory over non-conference Robert Morris. Thirteen starters from a year ago return, including all five offensive linemen. The game against the Eagles will be a night game for the second consecutive year.

Last Meeting: BHSU fell to Chadron State in the season opener of 2018, 45-8. The game opened the Eagles new stadium and was played under the lights. threw for 198 yards, while rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. led the Yellow Jackets with 13 tackles which included 11 solo.

About Chadron State College:The Eagles finished the 2018 season with a 7-3 record, tying for third in the RMAC. The team is receiving votes in the Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll with 19 members of the senior class. The team was selected third in the preseason coaches poll for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Series History:Chadron State is the second-most played opponent of BHSU. CSC leads the series, 58-15-2, with the Eagles taking the last two meetings.

Coverage: Yellow Jacket fans can catch Steve Ammerman on the call on The Eagle, 95.9/96.3 FM, or live online at MyEagleCountry.com. Ammerman is the voice of Yellow Jacket Athletics and can be heard on every football and men's/women's basketball game throughout the season.

Temperature:The five-day forecast shows Saturday's temperature around the 6 p.m. kickoff to be 63 degrees in Spearfish. There is a 5 percent chance of precipitation, with a wind at 8 mph.

General Notebook

Captains: The Yellow Jacket captains, as chosen by their teammates, are , , , and Joe Moraga.

Under the Lights: The Yellow Jackets' opening game against Chadron State will be under the lights at Lyle Hare Stadium. It is the second consecutive night meeting between BHSU and CSC. The game is the first evening game at home for the Green and Gold since 2010. The Yellow Jackets will also play under the lights against South Dakota Mines (Oct. 12).

Family Day: This weekend's game will act as Family Day for the Yellow Jackets. All players' families who are in Spearfish will be recognized on the field prior to the game.

Recognizing the Fight: Linebacker won't be on the field this season, but his Yellow Jacket brothers will wear orange ribbons to support Lamb as he fights leukemia.

Win First: The Yellow Jackets have won two of the last three season openers, and will look to get the year off on the right foot on Saturday. In 2016 and 2017, the Green and Gold opened against Adams State, defeating the Grizzlies in both games.

Experience First: BHSU has 13 starters returning from a year ago. This includes eight offensive players, providing experience, especially along the line. Defensively, five starters return including three players - , , - who had at least 60 tackles last season.

Discipline: The Yellow Jackets were the leasts penalized team in the RMAC last season, while teams playing BHSU were penalized the most. In 2018, the Green and Gold were called for 68 penalties, giving away just 55.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, opponents were called for 110 penalties and 105.5 yards per game.

Academic Honors: The 2018 season saw 10 Yellow Jackets earn academic honors from the RMAC. earned First Team honors. , , , , , , , Jacob Phelan, and all were named to the RMAC Honor Roll.

RMAC Honors: The 2018 season led to several Yellow Jackets being honored by the conference. , , , , and were all named All-RMAC Honorable Mention. Parks and Harpham return as members of the 2019 squad.

