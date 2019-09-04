Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FB: Yellow Jackets welcome Eagles for opener, Family Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Setting the Stage:The Black Hills State University football team will open the 2019 season with a home game against rivals Chadron State College. The Yellow Jackets concluded the 2018 season with a 28-20 victory over non-conference Robert Morris. Thirteen starters from a year ago return, including all five offensive linemen. The game against the Eagles will be a night game for the second consecutive year.

Last Meeting: BHSU fell to Chadron State in the season opener of 2018, 45-8. The game opened the Eagles new stadium and was played under the lights. threw for 198 yards, while rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. led the Yellow Jackets with 13 tackles which included 11 solo.

About Chadron State College:The Eagles finished the 2018 season with a 7-3 record, tying for third in the RMAC. The team is receiving votes in the Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll with 19 members of the senior class. The team was selected third in the preseason coaches poll for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Series History:Chadron State is the second-most played opponent of BHSU. CSC leads the series, 58-15-2, with the Eagles taking the last two meetings.

Coverage: Yellow Jacket fans can catch Steve Ammerman on the call on The Eagle, 95.9/96.3 FM, or live online at MyEagleCountry.com. Ammerman is the voice of Yellow Jacket Athletics and can be heard on every football and men's/women's basketball game throughout the season.

Temperature:The five-day forecast shows Saturday's temperature around the 6 p.m. kickoff to be 63 degrees in Spearfish. There is a 5 percent chance of precipitation, with a wind at 8 mph.

General Notebook

Captains: The Yellow Jacket captains, as chosen by their teammates, are , , , and Joe Moraga.

Under the Lights: The Yellow Jackets' opening game against Chadron State will be under the lights at Lyle Hare Stadium. It is the second consecutive night meeting between BHSU and CSC. The game is the first evening game at home for the Green and Gold since 2010. The Yellow Jackets will also play under the lights against South Dakota Mines (Oct. 12).

Family Day: This weekend's game will act as Family Day for the Yellow Jackets. All players' families who are in Spearfish will be recognized on the field prior to the game.

Recognizing the Fight: Linebacker won't be on the field this season, but his Yellow Jacket brothers will wear orange ribbons to support Lamb as he fights leukemia.

Win First: The Yellow Jackets have won two of the last three season openers, and will look to get the year off on the right foot on Saturday. In 2016 and 2017, the Green and Gold opened against Adams State, defeating the Grizzlies in both games.

Experience First: BHSU has 13 starters returning from a year ago. This includes eight offensive players, providing experience, especially along the line. Defensively, five starters return including three players - , , - who had at least 60 tackles last season.

Discipline: The Yellow Jackets were the leasts penalized team in the RMAC last season, while teams playing BHSU were penalized the most. In 2018, the Green and Gold were called for 68 penalties, giving away just 55.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, opponents were called for 110 penalties and 105.5 yards per game.

Academic Honors: The 2018 season saw 10 Yellow Jackets earn academic honors from the RMAC. earned First Team honors. , , , , , , , Jacob Phelan, and all were named to the RMAC Honor Roll.

RMAC Honors: The 2018 season led to several Yellow Jackets being honored by the conference. , , , , and were all named All-RMAC Honorable Mention. Parks and Harpham return as members of the 2019 squad.

Jeep Raffle: Raffle tickets for a new 2019 Jeep Wrangler are on sale now. Tickets are $50, and only 999 will be sold. See bhsuathletics.com for more information and to enter online.

Disclaimer

Black Hills State University Athletics published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17pAFFORDABILITY REMAINS MAJOR ISSUE FOR AUSTRALIANS : Aer
PU
07:09pUK manufacturing locked in pre-Brexit nosedive - trade body
RE
06:57pMARY BARRA : sources
RE
06:57pGM CEO Barra set to hold White House meetings Thursday with Trump -sources
RE
06:52pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : Official Foreign Reserves for August 2019
PU
06:42pFB : Yellow Jackets welcome Eagles for opener, Family Day
PU
06:42pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Wolf livestock depredations hit record level
PU
06:37pBrazil court rules Uber drivers are freelancers, not employees
RE
06:27pCEPA CANADIAN ENERGY PIPELINE ASSOCIATION : Response to Court of Appeal Ruling on Trans Mountain Expansion Project Legal Challenges
PU
06:27pGRAIN GROWERS OF CANADA : welcome appointment of new ambassador to China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CHAI NELSON
5INTERTEK GROUP : INTERTEK : Appointed by North Sea Wind Power Hub Consortium to Support Pioneering Wind Energy..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group