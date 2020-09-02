FBFK Attorneys Honored by 2021 The Best Lawyers in America©

The 2021 Best Lawyers in America© report, based solely on peer review and the “gold standard” in the legal industry, announced that five attorneys at DFW-based FBFK law firm were included in this year’s edition. Dan Baucum, Kelly Kubasta, John O’Connor, Richard Spencer and Kenn Webb were recognized among their peers worldwide for expertise in their respective practice areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005344/en/

Dan Baucum (Photo: Business Wire)

Published in more than 70 countries around the world for almost 40 years, The Best Lawyers in America recognizes top legal talent and only lawyers recognized in the current edition are eligible to vote for the upcoming edition.

FBFK attorneys selected include:

Dan Baucum (Tax) – a more than 35-year tax and business attorney with extensive private practice and government experience, Baucum represents business owners and investors with tax planning, business issues, and federal tax disputes. He also consults with legal and accounting professionals on federal tax matters and IRS practice. Baucum is a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, serves as Chair-Elect of the State Bar of Texas Tax Section, and is an Adjunct Professor of Law at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law and at Baylor Law School. He is also a three-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree.

Kelly Kubasta (Litigation - Intellectual Property) – as co-leader of FBFK’s intellectual property practice group, Kubasta focuses on a wide array of intellectual property, with particular emphasis on patent, trademark, and trade dress litigation and licensing. He has extensive litigation experience, advising both plaintiffs and defendants, in Federal Court – both trial and through appeal – as well as in Texas state court. Kubasta is a seven-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree, currently serves as a Board Member of TeXchange DFW, and works with various non-profit organizations.

John O’Connor (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law) – an attorney and shareholder, O’Connor’s litigation practice focuses on resolving complex commercial disputes across a broad spectrum of industries. He has significant involvement representing clients in the financial services industry, including private equity firms, insurance companies, and financial institutions. O’Connor has also litigated multiple contentious matters in some of the country’s largest bankruptcy proceedings, including plan confirmation disputes, claim disputes, and adversary proceedings.

Richard L. Spencer (Real Estate) – a 10-year The Best Lawyers in America honoree and triple-board certified, recognized leader in real estate law in Texas, Spencer has extensive experience in handling complex real estate matters. As an attorney and shareholder, he has served as an expert witness and litigation consultant and successfully drafted and helped pass new real estate statutes before the Texas Legislature. Spencer is a Fellow in the American College of Real Estate Attorneys, was Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Texas College of Real Estate Attorneys and the Real Property Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar, Fellow in the Texas Bar Foundation and is a well-recognized Course Director instructing advanced courses in real estate law.

Kenn W. Webb (Corporate Law) – with 35 years of business law experience, Webb has represented businesses ranging from industry leaders to start-up ventures across many industries. His expertise includes securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, SEC filings, and a wide variety of commercial contracts and other corporate matters, as well as corporate Board governance matters and entrepreneurial entity formation and financings. A three-year The Best Lawyers in America honoree, Webb is also actively involved in the community, serving on the Boards of several nonprofits and having previously served as Chair of the City of Dallas Citizen Homelessness Commission and as President of The Council on Alcohol & Drugs (now Recovery Resource Council). He is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

About FBFK

Founded in 2001, Dallas-based FBFK is a fast-growing, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano and Houston, Texas, as well as in Silicon Valley. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. www.fbfk.law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005344/en/