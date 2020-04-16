Log in
FCA Financial Conduct Authority : data show 6.02m complaints in the second half of 2019

04/16/2020 | 05:26am EDT

The increase in complaints was mainly driven by a 75% increase in the volume of PPI complaints received, from 2.12m to 3.71m. PPI complaints made up 62% of all complaints received during this period, continuing to be the most complained about product. This was the highest level of PPI complaints reported to the FCA by firms, aligning with the deadline for submitting claims to firms by the 29 August 2019.

The data show that fewer PPI complaints were closed in 8 weeks by firms, down from 76% in 2019 H1 to 56% in 2019 H2. 50% of PPI complaints were upheld in 2019 H2, compared with 54% in 2019 H1.

As well as PPI complaints increasing during H2 2019, there was a 6% increase in all other complaint volumes compared with 2019 H1, from 2.18m to 2.31m.

Excluding PPI complaints, the most complained about products were current accounts (10% of all complaints), credit cards (6%) and other general insurance products (5%).

Over the same period, complaints about home finance products decreased from 8.7 to 8.4 complaints per 1,000 balances outstanding, while investment products increased from 2.1 to 2.3.

Overall, excluding PPI, the average redress per complaint upheld decreased from £200 in 2019 H1 to £184 in 2019 H2.

  1. Complaints data
  2. Aggregated complaints data: 2019 H2
  3. Find out more information about the FCA.

Disclaimer

FCA - Financial Conduct Authority published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 09:25:11 UTC
