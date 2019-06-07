Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FCA Financial Conduct Authority : to host events for British Steel Pension Scheme Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 10:18am EDT

The first sessions will be held on Friday 14 June at the Princess Royal Theatre in Port Talbot. The morning session will start at 10:30 and afternoon session at 1.00. Any scheme member, former scheme member or family member affected is welcome to attend without booking.

Megan Butler, Executive Director of Supervision - Wholesale and Specialists at the FCA said:

'We want to help those BSPS members who are worried about the advice they were given

'We encourage all of those impacted to attend the events which will provide a lot of the information BSPS members need to allow them make a decision about whether to complain about the advice they received.'

The sessions will cover information about the financial advice process, including what information BSPS members should have been asked for by their financial adviser in order for them to make a recommendation and what financial advisers should have done to demonstrate their recommendation.

The session will also cover what services financial advisers may continue to provide to members including regular reviews of investments.

The Financial Ombudsman Service, The Pension Regulator and The Money and Pensions Service (incorporating the Pensions Advisory Service, the Money Advice Service and Pension Wise) will also be attending the event.

The FCA intends to hold further sessions later in the year and will announce the dates shortly.

Notes to editors

  1. On the 1 April 2013, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) became responsible for the conduct supervision of all regulated financial firms and the prudential supervision of those not supervised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).
  2. The FCA has an overarching strategic objective of ensuring the relevant markets function well. To support this it has three operational objectives: to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers; to protect and enhance the integrity of the UK financial system; and to promote effective competition in the interests of consumers.
  3. Find out more information about the FCA.

Disclaimer

FCA - Financial Conduct Authority published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33aU.S. welcomes Mexico immigration offers, but 'long way to go' - official
RE
10:30aU.S. May payrolls rose less than expected
RE
10:28aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OF : Minister Taavi Aas met with the Russian Minister of Transport
PU
10:26aMexican Inflation Rate Eased in May
DJ
10:25aU.S.-Mexico migration talks continue as tariff deadline looms
RE
10:23aSTATE OF ILLINOIS : IL Department on Aging; Elder Abuse Awareness Turns Chicago Purple June 8th - 10th
PU
10:23aGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr to attend G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy in Japan
PU
10:19aAnticipation of a Rate Cut Rises With Jobs Report -- Update
DJ
10:18aGOVERNMENT OF NORWAY : Defence-related exports from Norway in 2018
PU
10:18aFCA FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY : to host events for British Steel Pension Scheme Members
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About