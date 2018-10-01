Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FCA US LLC : and its California Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealers Launch 'Airbag Recall Repair Month' to Combat Safety Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to National Highway Traffic Association (NHTSA) data from the past three years, drivers are 16 percent more likely to be in a fatal or injury-inducing crash during the month of October, compared with the monthly average.1

Considering California has the second highest number of auto accidents across the U.S., and there are still more than 1.7 million defective Takata airbags in vehicles in the state, it's critical that vehicle owners check for recalls and schedule repairs immediately. When these faulty airbags deploy the airbag's inflator can break apart, sending shrapnel through the vehicle. This can cause serious injury or even death to the driver and passengers in the event of a crash. The risk of rupture is higher after long-term exposure to high heat and humid climates like Los Angeles.

In response to these concerning statistics, FCA US LLC and its Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealers have designated October as Airbag Recall Repair Month in California. Because this recall affects millions of makes and models across the majority of auto manufacturers, FCA US LLC is urging all California drivers to check their vehicle for open recalls now. As part of this ongoing effort to keep drivers safe, many Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealers throughout the state will be open extended hours and offer alternative transportation to drivers during repairs.

Californians can get their airbags repaired for free in three easy steps:

  1. Locate your vehicle's 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN).
    Drivers should check the driver's side dashboard or their registration and insurance documents.
  2. Plug your VIN into a free web tool like CheckToProtect.org.
    Drivers will know within seconds if they have a recall.
  3. Schedule a FREE repair appointment at your local dealership.
    Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealers have parts in stock and technicians on hand all month.

1 Traffic Safety Facts Annual Report Tables. https://cdan.nhtsa.gov/tsftables/tsfar.htm#

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-us-llc-and-its-california-chrysler-dodge-jeep-and-ram-dealers-launch-airbag-recall-repair-month-to-combat-safety-concerns-300721982.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12pDISCOVERY : The Don’t Stop Wondering Award Has Sparked Your Curiosity Once Again, And The 2018 Winner Is…
AQ
07:12pSUBSEA 7 S.A. : Treasury Shares
AQ
07:12pBIC : Trading in own shares - September 2018
GL
07:11pSAFRAN : Correction to French Government Safran Stake Sale
DJ
07:10pUK could go it alone on digital services tax - finance minister says
RE
07:10pHammond says international digital tax unlikely to come soon
RE
07:10pCOMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07:10pKaMin LLC Announces Price Increase for Industrial Grade Kaolin Clays
GL
07:10pTELE COLUMBUS AG : Changes in the supervisory board of Tele Columbus AG
EQ
07:10pAMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Deutsche Bank’s Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.