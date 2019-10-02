Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FCAI Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries : September 2019 new vehicle sales figures announced by FCAI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:44pm EDT

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, the peak body for the automotive industry in Australia, has released new vehicle sales figures for the month of September 2019.

According to Tony Weber, chief executive of the FCAI, new vehicles have now seen the eighteenth consecutive month of decreasing sales in the Australian market.

'It is clear the slower sales rate the market is experiencing is in line with the broader economic environment in Australia.

'Of particular concern to the industry is the restrictive regulatory lending conditions currently facing consumers,' Mr Weber said.

'The question has to be asked - are these results telling us we have made it too difficult for people to finance basic purchases in today's Australia?'

Total sales for the month numbered 88,181 vehicles, a decrease of 6,530 vehicles, or 6.9 per cent, on September 2018. On a year-to-date basis, a total of 811,464 new vehicles were sold, a decrease of 69,541 vehicles, or 7.9 per cent, on the same period in 2018.

For further information contact:
Lenore Fletcher
Communications Manager
P: +61 2 6247 3811
M: +61 408 320 797
E: lenore.fletcher@fcai.com.au

Disclaimer

FCAI - Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 03:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09aChevron's shale allies are its secret weapon in Exxon race
RE
12:08aHong Kong's August Retail Sales Plunge in Worst Monthly Decline on Record
DJ
10/02Saudi oil prices for Asia expected to jump in November after attack
RE
10/02Asian stocks slide as U.S. tariffs on EU fan growth worries
RE
10/02FCAI FEDERAL CHAMBER OF AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES : September 2019 new vehicle sales figures announced by FCAI
PU
10/02Malaysia proposes $20 million fine on Grab for abusive practices
RE
10/02BOJ's Funo warns of intensifying global risks, signals readiness to respond
RE
10/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/02Amazon.com brings Alexa to Brazil, kicks off pre-orders for devices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group