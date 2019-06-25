FCC Federal Communications Commission : Approves Eger Application For Review, Allows Replacement Tower

Federal Communications Commission FCC 19-56

important figure in the Hudson River School of American landscape painting.5 On July 12, 2013, after considering pleadings from parties arguing that the new tower would have adverse impacts on historic properties, the Town granted Eger's application.6 The Olana Partnership and Scenic Hudson, Inc. challenged the Town's decision before the New York State Supreme Court (NY State Court), asserting that the Town had not properly considered the proposed tower's visual impact on the viewshed of the Olana Site.7 The NY State Court dismissed that challenge, finding that the Town had taken the required "hard look" at the impact of the tower on the Olana Site's viewshed and that the Town's decision was supported by substantial evidence.8

3. While the local approval process was playing out, a number of parties raised historic preservation concerns before the Commission as well. The Olana Partnership, Scenic Hudson, the National Park Service (NPS), and the New York State Historic Preservation Office (NYSHPO) at various times asked to participate in the Section 106 review of Eger's proposed tower, although Eger had not submitted a Form 620 initiating such a review."9 Olana/Scenic Hudson also filed an informal complaint with the Commission arguing that the tower would have an adverse effect on the Olana Site and should undergo full Section 106 review.10 Under its rules implementing the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), the Commission requires parties that wish to construct certain communications towers to first determine whether construction may affect properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places by conducting a "Section 106 review," as mandated by Section 106 of the NHPA.11 Eger argues that the proposed tower is excluded from Section 106 review under Section III(B) of the Nationwide Programmatic Agreement.12 That provision excludes from Section 106 review:

Construction of a replacement for an existing communications tower and any associated excavation that does not substantially increase the size of the existing tower under elements 1-3 of the definition as defined in the Collocation Agreement … and that does not expand the boundaries of the leased or owned property surrounding the tower by more than 30 feet in any

