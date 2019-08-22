FCC Federal Communications Commission : EB Proposes $25K Fine Against Puerto Rico WISP Integra Wireless

Federal Communications Commission DA 19-802

Before the

Federal Communications Commission

Washington, D.C. 20554

In the Matter of ) ) Broadband Telecommunications Network, Corp. ) EB-FIELDSCR-18-00027343 (d/b/a Integra Wireless), San Juan, Puerto Rico ) NAL/Acct. No. 201932020004 ) FRN: 0028605210 )

NOTICE OF APPARENT LIABILITY FOR FORFEITURE AND ORDER

Adopted: August 22, 2019 Released: August 22, 2019 By the Acting Field Director, Enforcement Bureau:

INTRODUCTION

1. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) uses terminal doppler weather radar stations to detect wind shear and other dangerous weather conditions near airports. Interference to these radar stations is unacceptable and, in certain circumstances, could be potentially life threatening. Broadband Telecommunications Network, Corp. (d/b/a Integra Wireless) (Integra)1 provides wireless internet service in Puerto Rico. Integra was apparently operating two Unlicensed National Information Infrastructure (U- NII) devices in an unauthorized manner that caused interference to an FAA terminal doppler weather radar station in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This operation was in apparent willful violation of section 301 of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended (Act),2 and sections 15.1(b) and 15.407(h)(2) of the Commission's rules.3 Accordingly, we propose a penalty of $25,000 against Integra.

BACKGROUND

2. Section 301 of the Act states that "[n]o person shall use or operate any apparatus for the transmission of energy or communications or signals by radio" within the United States or its territories without a license granted by the Commission.4 Part 15 of the Commission's rules provides an exception to this general section 301 license requirement and sets forth conditions under which such devices (intentional radiators) may operate without an individual license.5 Pursuant to section 15.1(b) of the