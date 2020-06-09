Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FCC awarding up to $16 billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 12:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington

By David Shepardson

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt auction procedures to provide up to $16 billion to areas that lack broadband service, including nearly 6 million

unserved rural homes and businesses.

The FCC voted to commence the auction on Oct. 29. Auction applicants will be required to offer voice and broadband services in unserved locations in exchange for receiving monthly payments over 10 years.

The three FCC Republican commissioners approved the proposal, while the two Democrats dissented in part.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, said Americans without access to high-speed internet "deserve access as soon as possible. They cannot afford to wait ... while we work to develop new, more granular broadband coverage maps" that will be used to award a subsequent $4 billion.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel disagreed, however, saying the commission should ensure it has better maps detailing where service is lacking. "We are rushing billions out the door with a brazen disregard for our legal obligation to do so based on accurate data and that means when it comes to broadband we are going to leave millions behind," Rosenworcel said.

Another Democrat on the panel, Geoffrey Starks, said he would have "preferred to start with a smaller budget or shorter term of support so that the bulk" of funds "could be spent after we complete the mapping overhaul."

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican said the "auction will allow providers to bring millions of Americans across the digital divide."

The proposal also will allow low earth orbit satellite systems to take part in the auction.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pCALIFORNIA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : U.S.-United Kingdom Trade Discussions Feature First-Ever Virtual Negotiations
PU
12:06pLondon stocks end lower as HSBC, British American Tobacco weigh
RE
12:02pFCC awarding up to $16 billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service
RE
11:47aEU weighs single bid for WTO job; trade chief Hogan confirms interest
RE
11:39aIMF hails Hong Kong's status as global financial hub
RE
11:38aEU weighs single bid for WTO job; trade chief Hogan confirms interest
RE
11:38aDEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR ZHANG SPEECH : Climate Change: From Awareness to Action sitecoreitem
PU
11:23aICCT INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL ON CLEAN TRANSPORTATI : Beyond biomass? Alternative fuels from renewable electricity and carbon recycling
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group