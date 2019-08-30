Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FCC chair Pai seeks approval for Nexstar-Tribune merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:42pm EDT
Chairman Ajit Pai speaks ahead of the vote on the repeal of so called net neutrality rules at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Friday sought approval from his colleagues to order the go ahead for Nexstar Media Group Inc's acquisition of Tribune Media Co in a $6.4 billion tie-up, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Last month, the U.S. Justice Department approved the deal, saying the companies must divest television stations in 13 markets to resolve antitrust concerns. Pai's order circulated Friday needs the consent of a majority of the five-member FCC.

Nexstar said in December it had agreed to buy Chicago-based Tribune for $4.1 billion in a deal valued at $6.4 billion including debt that would make it the largest regional U.S. television station operator. Tribune said earlier this month it looks forward to receiving "regulatory approval" for the deal soon.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc previously failed to win approval to buy Tribune. Tribune terminated its deal with Sinclair in August 2018, and filed a lawsuit arguing that Sinclair mishandled efforts to get the transaction approved by taking too long and being too aggressive in its dealings with regulators.

Based in Irving, Texas, Nexstar owns, operates and provides sales and other services to 174 television stations reaching nearly 39 percent of all U.S. television households. Nexstar said in March it was selling 19 television stations to Tegna Inc and E.W. Scripps Co for $1.3 billion to satisfy regulatory demands before it buys Tribune.

Based in Chicago, Tribune Media owns or operates 42 local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households. Tribune emerged from bankruptcy in late 2012 and completed a spinoff of its newspaper assets in 2014.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pStronger Construction Activity in China Boosts Nonmanufacturing Sector
DJ
10:09pChina's Factory Activity Contracts for Fourth Straight Month in August
DJ
10:02pChina's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade pressure mounts
RE
09:56pChina's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade pressure mounts
RE
09:56pCHINA'S SERVICE SECTOR ACTIVITY GROWS AT QUICKER PACE IN AUGUST : official PMI
RE
09:42pFCC chair Pai seeks approval for Nexstar-Tribune merger
RE
09:40pLEAVE ROOM FOR THE FIRETRUCK : Insurers help design mansions to tame disaster losses
RE
09:39pVolkswagen overstated fuel economy on 98,000 U.S. vehicles, will repay consumers
RE
09:39pGoogle to pay up to $200 million to FTC on YouTube probe
RE
09:38pRBC, TD BANK TO PAY C$24.5 MILLION TO SETTLE FOREX TRADING CHARGES : regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
4CARNIVAL CORP : HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)
5CVR MEDICAL : Provides Letter to Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group