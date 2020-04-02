Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FCC proposes to fine TracFone Wireless $6 million for subsidy violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 09:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed to fine TracFone Wireless $6 million for allegedly violating its rules governing the subsidy program for telecommunications services for low income users.

The FCC said TracFone apparently claimed federal funding for customers "who were not actually determined to be eligible for the program."

The Lifeline program provides a monthly discount of up to $9.25 on broadband and phone service for qualifying low-income consumers.

TracFone, a unit of America Movil, said it would respond "at the appropriate time. As the leading provider of Lifeline services, we take seriously our stewardship of public dollars and will continue to focus on connecting millions of low-income customers to school, jobs, healthcare, and essential social services."

The FCC investigation found that in 2018, TracFone apparently obtained federal support for hundreds of ineligible subscribers in Florida, including using "different addresses using the same name, all seven of whom had birth dates in July 1978 and shared the same last four Social Security Number digits."

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said "we will not sit idly by and let Lifeline carriers fabricate enrollment data to generate more sales." Lifeline is funded using Universal Service Fund money that comes from fees assessed on phone bills.

Spending for the Lifeline program has fallen dramatically in recent years. It handed out $981 million in subsidies in 2019 down from $1.3 billion in 2017.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by Julia Love in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pBHP : Four ways BHP is focussed on mental wellbeing
PU
10:45pTrump says 3M 'will have a big price to pay' over face masks
RE
10:45pChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 billion financing line to deal with coronavirus crisis
RE
10:43pStocks climb on oil price surge despite grim U.S. jobs data
RE
10:42pAsian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
RE
10:33pFCAI FEDERAL CHAMBER OF AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES : releases March 2020 new vehicle sales figures
PU
10:33pChina Caixin Services PMI Shows Modest Recovery From Record Low
DJ
10:29pChina to minimise coronavirus impact on foreign investment
RE
10:28pBoeing to temporarily suspend Philadelphia area operations amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:23pMalaysia's central bank says economy could shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group