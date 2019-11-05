Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FCC releases order approving Sprint, T-Mobile merger, vote was along party lines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 08:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday released its order approving T-Mobile US Inc's proposed $26.5 billion tie-up with Sprint Corp in a vote split along party lines.

Chairman Ajit Pai and two other Republican commissioners voted to approve the deal while two Democratic commissioners voted against it. The FCC commissioners voted earlier this month but the order was not made public until they could cut confidential information and give commissioners time to draft statements.

The two companies, the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers, have been fighting for government approval since April 2018, and still face a lawsuit brought by a group of state attorneys general, headed by New York.

The lawsuit - against Sprint and its parent company, Softbank Group Corp, and T-Mobile and its parent, Deutsche Telekom AG - argues the deal will lead to higher prices for consumers. A trial date has been set for Dec. 9.

Pai said in a statement that the deal would allow T-Mobile to deploy the next generation of wireless, called 5G, even in rural America, where connectivity has lagged.

"While Sprint is not on the brink of financial collapse, there are serious questions about how strong a competitor it can be in the years to come on a standalone basis," he said in a statement accompanying the order.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said in his dissent, "the most likely effect of this merger will be higher prices and fewer options for all Americans." He added the deal "is exactly the type of merger that the Justice Department and the Commission have discouraged and rejected in the past: one that would harm competition and result in higher prices and poorer service, particularly for the most vulnerable consumers."

The U.S. Justice Department approved the deal in July.

Under the Justice Department deal, the companies would divest Sprint’s prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to satellite television company Dish Network Corp, and provide it with access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations. That deal is worth about $5 billion.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : CIIE shows China's continued commitment to integration with global economy
PU
08:30pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Forum Underlines Vast Potential of Fintech to Bridge Asia's Financial Divide
PU
08:30pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Helps Relocate Tonga's Ha'apai Hospital as Part of Project to Manage Climate Risks
PU
08:27pOil slips on huge U.S. crude build; hopes for U.S.-China trade talks check losses
RE
08:27pFCC releases order approving Sprint, T-Mobile merger, vote was along party lines
RE
08:26pU.S. Justice Dept sets up anti-price collusion 'strike force'
RE
08:25pAT&T to pay $60 million in settlement for slowing cellphone data on unlimited plans
RE
07:57pAsian markets tread water as investors await clues on trade
RE
07:48pBOJ debated feasibility of more easing in September - minutes
RE
07:38pDollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips on huge U.S. crude build; hopes for U.S.-China trade talks check losses
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
3MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to cut domestic capacity by 2%, axe a Hong Kong route
5Iowa? Greece? Where Trump and Xi may meet becomes new trade deal issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group