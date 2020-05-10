Log in
FCCI Insurance Group : Provides Company Update

05/10/2020 | 06:37pm EDT

SARASOTA, Fla., May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group, a leader in commercial property and casualty insurance, today provided a Company update on recent developments related to Craig Johnson.

"FCCI Insurance Group operates at the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

"The Board of Directors (Board) takes the recent allegations brought against Mr. Craig Johnson very seriously. The Board immediately retained independent professional advisors to review and monitor the situation, and the Board is committed to continuing to act in the best interests of FCCI and its policyholders.

"Mr. Johnson is taking a leave of absence from the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates and Board to avoid a distraction for the Company while he responds to these allegations. 

"Mr. Christopher S. Shoucair, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, has been appointed to the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, during Mr. Johnson's leave of absence. The Board is confident that Mr. Shoucair and his team are well-positioned to continue to execute the Company's strategy and to support all of FCCI's stakeholders during this interim period. Mr. John Joseph 'Jack' Cox will serve as Interim Chairman of the Board during Mr. Johnson's leave of absence.

"All of the FCCI team members remain focused on delivering exceptional customer service to meet the needs of FCCI's agency partners and policyholders."

About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 19 states and Washington D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcci-insurance-group-provides-company-update-301056328.html

SOURCE FCCI Insurance Group


