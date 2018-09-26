FCNL Applauds Bipartisan Initiative to End Illegal American War in Yemen

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) applauds legislation introduced by a bipartisan quartet of U.S. Representatives to end U.S. military backing for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

“As Quakers, we support legislation to end American involvement in the Saudi-led war that is slaughtering men, women, and children in Yemen. By refueling Saudi and Emirati jets as they bomb civilians, the U.S. is enabling the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” said Diane Randall, Executive Secretary of the Friends Committee on National Legislation. “We applaud Representatives Ro Khanna, Adam Smith, Mark Pocan, and Thomas Massie for their bipartisan initiative to reassert Congress’ constitutional authority to end this illegal war.”

By invoking the War Powers Resolution, the Khanna-Smith-Pocan-Massie legislation sets the stage for a House floor vote in November on ending the unauthorized war. The legislation has the support of House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and three ranking members of relevant committees: Rep. Smith of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jim McGovern of the House Rules Committee. Last March, 44 senators voted in support of similar legislation ending American involvement in the Yemeni civil war.

The release of this legislation comes amidst the United Arab Emirates and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces ramping up an assault on the vital Yemeni port city of Hodeida, which aid agencies warned could cause unprecedented starvation.

“The Khanna-Smith-Pocan legislation underscores the growing tidal wave of opposition to this war and the powerful impact that grassroots citizen advocacy has had on transforming the Yemen war debate on Capitol Hill,” explained Kate Gould, FCNL Legislative Director for Middle East Policy. “Quakers and friends will be mobilizing to urge every member of Congress to support this effort and to end American complicity in the targeting and starvation of civilians in Yemen.”

Founded in 1943 by members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), FCNL lobbies Congress and the administration for U.S. policies that advance peace, justice, and good government.

