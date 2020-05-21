Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FCNL Believes Abandoning the Open Skies Treaty Is a Mistake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) expressed disappointment in today’s Trump Administration announcement that it will withdraw from the long-standing, multilateral Treaty on Open Skies. Formal termination will be effective in six months.

“This is the wrong time to walk away from a hard-won cooperative agreement that has made our country, our allies, and our world a little bit safer,” said Diane Randall, FCNL’s general secretary. “The global pandemic has powerfully reminded us that our survival depends on cooperation - with our neighbors, with other Americans, and with other countries.”

The Open Skies Treaty, approved unanimously by the Senate in 1993, allows the United States, Russia, and 32 other countries—most of whom are allies—to conduct unarmed observation flights over each other’s territories to monitor military stockpiles and movements and reduce Transatlantic tensions. Because the observation flights are monitored by the observed nation and camera resolutions are limited, the treaty skillfully increases transparency and improves confidence without undermining the observed country’s national security interests.

The Open Skies Treaty has been widely supported by military leaders and U.S. allies since it came into force in 2002. First imagined by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the treaty was negotiated and signed by President George H.W. Bush. The treaty increases transparency and improves confidence without undermining the observed country’s national security interests.

“We must do all we can to keep the inferno of war from also threatening Europe and the Transatlantic. In an era of deep fakes and precision-guided disinformation, Open Skies delivers unquestioned facts. It has made America, and the world, safer,” said Anthony Wier, FCNL’s legislative secretary for nuclear disarmament and Pentagon spending. “Walking away from another winning deal for America ignores the spirit of confidence, cooperation, and problem solving we desperately need at this moment.”

To learn more, please visit www.fcnl.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pFIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pCIRCOR Receives Award from Electric Boat to Supply Block V Ball Valves to U.S. Navy
GL
01:37pWORLD PULSE TO LAUNCH #CONNECTWOMENHEALTHEWORLD : Global Responses to COVID-19 Campaign
BU
01:37pLowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Santander Consumer USA (SC).
GL
01:36pWaltzing Matilda Aviation Sees Faster Rebound In Traffic With Unprecedented Pricing On Flights To Florida
PR
01:36pCelebrating Its 10th Anniversary on Air Throughout 2020, Nat Geo WILD Barks About Its 2020-21 Upfront Slate of Returning Favorites, New Series and Stunts
BU
01:35pThe Movie Studio Announces Two Licensed Films Purchased for Distribution in Australia
AQ
01:35pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
01:34pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pNORTHFIELD CAPITAL : Appoints Michael G. Leskovec as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group