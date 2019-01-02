FCO UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office : Foreign Office Minister reaffirms UK's commitment in Vietnam

Mark Field, the FCO Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, arrived in Vietnam today (2 January) on the first leg of his visit to Vietnam and South Korea. He will be visiting both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, before going on to Seoul and Busan. This is his third visit to Vietnam since January 2018.

The two-day visit will involve meetings with the Vietnamese government, as part of the UK and Vietnam's Strategic Partnership. These will cover issues including trade and investment; prosperity and economic development; education; the Illegal Wildlife Trade; defence; protection of British nationals overseas; human rights; and cooperation on modern slavery and human trafficking.

Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, the Rt Hon Mark Field MP said:

I'm greatly looking forward to my third visit to Vietnam as Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific. I will be meeting the Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to discuss how we can work more closely together in the future.

The Strategic Partnership enjoyed by the UK and Vietnam means we are able to continue to address a huge range of issues important to both our countries. I am particularly looking forward to build our cooperation in other areas, such as media freedom, which is a growing priority this year.

To promote UK financial services, Minister Field will also speak at a seminar on corporate governance, meet the chairman of State Securities Commission, and discuss opportunities for UK business where the new revised Law on Securities will allow greater involvement of foreign businesses in various sectors.

During the visit to Hanoi, Minister Field will also meet representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society to discuss media freedom.

On 3 January, Minister Field will visit Ho Chi Minh City to highlight UK businesses' expertise and involvement in sectors such as education, manufacturing and finance. This includes a visit to a clothing factory for UK brands and a visit to the Vietnamese University of Economics and Finance which offers joint degrees with the University of Gloucestershire. He will also give a speech at an event hosted by KPMG focusing on anti-bribery and corruption obligations.

The Minister will also meet leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and sign a Memorandum of Understanding covering bilateral cooperation on the development of Smart Cities. Mr Field will end his visit by being the guest of honour at a reception with the business community and the British Business Group in Vietnam.

Further information