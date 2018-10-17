Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FCO UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office : G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 09:28am CEST

We, the G7 Foreign Ministers, of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, affirm our commitment to defending freedom of expression and protection of a free press.

We remain very troubled by the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Those bearing responsibility for his disappearance must be held to account.

We encourage Turkish-Saudi collaboration and look forward to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia conducting a thorough, credible, transparent, and prompt investigation, as announced.

Disclaimer

FCO - UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aOil rises on surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
10:16aOil rises on surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
10:13aEIB REINFORCES ITS SUPPORT TO EGYPT : EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in the Nile Delta
PU
10:12aDollar gains for a second day as markets eye Fed minutes
RE
10:09aOil rises on surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
10:08aCAME S P A : Why choose die-cast aluminium over other materials
PU
10:03aCONSUMER & MARKET AUTHORITY : Moratorium granted to EnergieFlex, customers to continue receiving electricity and gas
PU
09:57aECB's tools effective in boosting inflation - Praet
RE
09:53aCIPR CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC RELATIONS : Platinum - celebrating the CIPR at 70
PU
09:43aGerman BGA trade body lowers 2018 forecast for export growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
3FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls
4ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.