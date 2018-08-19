FCO UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office : Mark Field visits Brunei for business and bilateral discussions

Mark Field, Minister of State for Asia & the Pacific, is visiting Brunei today (19 August) on the third leg of a six-country tour of Southeast Asia.

In addition to bilateral discussions with government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Energy and Industry, Mr Field will be received for an audience with His Majesty the Sultan.

Minister Field will also host a roundtable discussion with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which will cover the future of UK-Brunei and UK-ASEAN relations, trade and investment and explore further opportunities for foreign policy collaboration.

The Minister will also promote UK expertise in regulating and developing the Fintech sector in meetings with officials from Brunei's financial service sector.

Commenting, the Minister said:

The UK and Brunei enjoy a close, long-standing and unique relationship. I'm looking forward to strengthening our ties in traditional sectors such as oil and gas, and building relationships in new sectors such as financial services.

After Brunei, the Minister will travel on to Thailand for discussions with Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul and representatives of political parties.

Further information