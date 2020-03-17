FD Circular Letter No. 03 / 2020 - SBP Currency Management Strategy (CMS) – Banknotes Packing Instructions (BPIs)

STATE BANK OF PAKISTAN FINANCE DEPARTMENT I.I. Chundrigar Road KARACHI FD Circular Letter No. 03 /2020 March 17, 2020 The Presidents/Chief Executives All Banks / Microfinance Banks Dear Sir/Madam,

SBP Currency Management Strategy (CMS) - Banknotes Packing Instructions (BPIs)

Please refer to FD Circular No. 02/2017 dated March 10, 2017 and FD Circular Letter No. 02/ 2018 dated March 09, 2018 on the captioned subject.

2. The Banknote Packing Instructions (BPIs) issued vide above referred circulars require the banks to deposit various categories of banknotes to SBPBSC offices in prescribed packing. However, these instructions are currently applicable for higher denominations (Rs.100 and above).

In order to further improve the cash handling during the transportation of the banknotes, it has been decided to include the lower denominations (Rs. 50 and below) in the scope of the BPIs. However, banks are free to sort these lower denomination banknotes manually or through machine at their own discretion.

In view of above, banks are advised to prepare packets and bundles of all banknote denominations, under Section 1.2 and 1.3 of BPIs, with immediate effect. Please acknowledge receipt.

Yours faithfully,

Sd-

(Qader Bakhsh)

Director