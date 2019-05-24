Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FD Financial, Corp. : Selling Alaska Salmon Cannery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 11:01am EDT

FD Financial, Corp., part owner of Santaska, Inc., announces today that the Alaska cannery, Santaska, is on the block. It’s for sale.

"We have had this valuable piece of property on the Egegik River in Alaska of some years now, and it's time to move on." Reluctantly, Rudy De La Garza CEO of FD Financial continues, "This was once one of the biggest salmon canneries in Alaska. The dream was to rebuild and open the cannery but, as many financial ventures end, this was just not in the stars for my partners and me. We all had too many other commitments and not near the time necessary to make this a reality."

The Egegik River feeds into the Bristol Bay, and, during the fishing season, it has hundreds of boats fishing for salmon.

The property owned by Santaska, Inc. consists of 29.16 acres with various buildings including a dock with 75,000 square feet of warehouse and floor space under roof, covered storage, dormitory facilities, kitchen, commercial laundry, chapel, two houses and various other outbuildings. Electricity is generated by four diesel generators. Fuel for the generators is provided by a 500-gallon tank. The property has available free fresh water from a nearby lake for fire and non-potable uses and well water for drinking. Heating is provided by forced air furnaces. The property and all improvements are being offered at $3,500,000.00 and brokers are welcome.

According to AlaskanCannery-fsbo.com: "This valued location was once a full-time cannery called the Wards Cove Packing Company. The company closed in 2004 and was sold to non-fishing interests as was agreed to at the time."

According to AlaskaSeafood.org: "Nationally, the Alaska seafood industry creates an estimated 111,800 FTE jobs, $5.8 billion in annual labor income, $14.6 billion in economic output. The national economic impacts of Alaska's seafood industry include $6.2 billion in direct output associated with fishing, processing, distribution, and retail."

According to the Alaska Resource Development Council: "Over half of the nation's commercially harvested fish come from Alaska, four times more than the next largest seafood producing state."


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aVERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ : Share repurchase 24.5.2019
AQ
11:31aCANADA COBALT WORKS : SGS Produces 539 Ounces Per Ton Silver Flotation Concentrate From Canada Cobalt Castle Mine Tailings
AQ
11:31aCEDAR FAIR L P : Executives to Present at the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference
BU
11:31aNASA-JPL Adopts Concept Engineering's E-engine and EEvision Technologies to Develop Electronics for Missions to Mars and Jupiter
BU
11:31aPacific Visions at the Aquarium of the Pacific Redefines the Role of Aquariums
BU
11:29aTONGAAT HULETT : Bitter news for sugar company workers
AQ
11:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : After Holding Support In Rout, Stocks Look To Bounce Heading Into Long Weekend
PU
11:28aFORGAME : Supplemental Announcement in relation to Discloseable Transaction Acquisition of 69....
PU
11:28aADMIE IPTO : Publication of the tenders for the Crete-Attica electrical interconnection
PU
11:28aSecond Cruise Pier in St Kitts and Nevis Expected to Transform Islands – CS Global Partners
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
3HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
5Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About