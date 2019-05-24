FD Financial, Corp. : Selling Alaska Salmon Cannery

FD Financial, Corp., part owner of Santaska, Inc., announces today that the Alaska cannery, Santaska, is on the block. It’s for sale.

"We have had this valuable piece of property on the Egegik River in Alaska of some years now, and it's time to move on." Reluctantly, Rudy De La Garza CEO of FD Financial continues, "This was once one of the biggest salmon canneries in Alaska. The dream was to rebuild and open the cannery but, as many financial ventures end, this was just not in the stars for my partners and me. We all had too many other commitments and not near the time necessary to make this a reality."

The Egegik River feeds into the Bristol Bay, and, during the fishing season, it has hundreds of boats fishing for salmon.

The property owned by Santaska, Inc. consists of 29.16 acres with various buildings including a dock with 75,000 square feet of warehouse and floor space under roof, covered storage, dormitory facilities, kitchen, commercial laundry, chapel, two houses and various other outbuildings. Electricity is generated by four diesel generators. Fuel for the generators is provided by a 500-gallon tank. The property has available free fresh water from a nearby lake for fire and non-potable uses and well water for drinking. Heating is provided by forced air furnaces. The property and all improvements are being offered at $3,500,000.00 and brokers are welcome.

According to AlaskanCannery-fsbo.com: "This valued location was once a full-time cannery called the Wards Cove Packing Company. The company closed in 2004 and was sold to non-fishing interests as was agreed to at the time."

According to AlaskaSeafood.org: "Nationally, the Alaska seafood industry creates an estimated 111,800 FTE jobs, $5.8 billion in annual labor income, $14.6 billion in economic output. The national economic impacts of Alaska's seafood industry include $6.2 billion in direct output associated with fishing, processing, distribution, and retail."

According to the Alaska Resource Development Council: "Over half of the nation's commercially harvested fish come from Alaska, four times more than the next largest seafood producing state."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005004/en/