FDA Clearance for Perspectum's Digital Biliary Tree Viewer, MRCP+

Perspectum Diagnostics announced today that it has received 510(k)
clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MRCP+,
the worlds most advanced biliary visualization software.
Perspectum has developed quantitative MRI and AI algorithms for MRCP
images to provide improved visualization of intra-hepatic ducts and
measure the widths of bile ducts, biliary tree volume and gallbladder
volume. Combining image viewing, processing, and reporting tools, the
metrics provided are designed to support physicians in the
visualization, evaluation, monitoring, and reporting of hepatobiliary
structures. This is especially relevant for serial evaluation in PSC
patients.
"I am excited by the FDA clearance of MRCP+. Non-invasive MRCP+
detection of both the numbers and diameters of strictures in patients
with PSC has the potential to become a primary end point for therapeutic
trials in PSC, a disease for which no effective treatments exist,”
commented John M Vierling, Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Baylor
College of Medicine, Former President, American Association for the
Study of Liver Diseases.
The diagnosis of PSC is hindered by lack of effective biomarkers.
Interpretation of conventional MRCPs itself is both qualitative and
subject to relatively low inter-operator reliability. Perspectum worked
closely with patients with biliary disease to design and validate the
software, scanning over 140 patients. MRCP+ has shown diagnostic
potential for PSC in a study released at AASLD The Liver Meeting 2018
and is being evaluated for acute biliary imaging later this year.
Martine Walmsley, Chair of Trustees for PSC Support: "The ability to
diagnose and monitor the progression of PSC is needed to help develop
new treatments, improve methods for cancer surveillance and allow the
early management of symptoms and complications of PSC. To this end we
welcome the clearance of MRCP+ which will provide additional information
for clinicians and researchers, helping address unmet need for patients
with PSC."
MRCP+ is already cleared for clinical use in Europe, with CE-marking. It
can process data from all 1.5T and 3T GE, Siemens and Philips MR
scanners that support 3D MRCP sequences, providing standardized
quantitative metrics for the pancreatobiliary system. MRCP+ is safe,
non-invasive, involves no contrast, and a typical scan takes less than
15 minutes, with same day results.
Professor Sir Michael Brady, Executive Chairman of NCIMI and Founder,
Chairman and Image Analysis Lead of Perspectum Diagnostics, “Perspectum
develops quantitative MRI for decision support in a range of diseases in
the liver and related organs. MRCP+ is one of the first examples of AI
in medical imaging being used to solve unmet needs in hepatobiliary
medicine.”
MRCP+ will be formally launched at EASL 2019, 12th April 6.30 - 7.30pm.
About MRCP+
MRCP+ is a quantitative biliary imaging tool which uses computational
techniques to enhance MRCP images. Combining image viewing, processing
and reporting tools, the metrics provided are designed to support
physicians in the visualization, evaluation and reporting of
hepatobiliary structures.
About Perspectum Diagnostics
Perspectum Diagnostics Ltd combines the power of digital imaging
technologies and innovative software. We empower patients and the
medical community through greater understanding of liver disease.
