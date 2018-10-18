Log in
FDA Food and Drug Administration : Du Sud

10/18/2018 | 01:18am CEST

P. EAST TRADING CORP. of Bronx, NY is recalling Fruits Du Sud Golden Seedless Raisins (Lot No. FDS T499/18) 30 lbs Box, because they contain undeclared SULFITES. People who have a severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume these products.

Golden Seedless Raisins was distributed New York and New Jersey areas through retail stores.

Fruits Du Sud Golden Seedless Raisins (Lot No. FDS T499/18)
Product of South Africa
Net Whight 30 LBS BOX
Production Date; April 2018

No Illnesses have been reported to date

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by the Department's Food Laboratory Personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the product, which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 mg of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics, Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individual s upon ingesting 10 mg or more sulfites. Analysis of the Fruits Du Sud Golden Seedless Raisins revealed it contained 16 mg per serving.

Consumers who have purchased Fruits Du Sud Golden Seedless Raisins are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the P. East Trading Corp. at 1-718-991-6070.

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 23:17:08 UTC
