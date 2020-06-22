Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FDA Food and Drug Administration : Launches New Export Certification Application System for Animal Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 02:37pm EDT

June 22, 2020

Media Inquiries

Monique Richards
240-402-3014

The following quote is attributed to Steven M. Solomon, D.V.M., M.P.H., Director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine:

'Our new electronic export certification application system will help U.S. animal food, drug and device manufacturers facilitate export of their products, as well as enable foreign governments to verify the authenticity of U.S. export certificates for FDA-regulated animal products.'

'An export certificate provides foreign governments with information about a product's regulatory or marketing status in the U.S. With this new system, we will be able to electronically process applications from industry for Certificates of Exportability (COE), Certificates to Foreign Government (CFG), Certificates of Free Sale (COFS), Certificates of a Pharmaceutical Product (CPP), and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) Certificates.'

'Today's launch is part of our continued efforts to enhance trade of important animal products and to ensure efficient and effective import processing so these products can reach foreign markets expeditiously.'

Additional Information:
  • Today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine launched the Export Certification Application and Tracking System (CVM eCATS), a new online system that enables U.S. animal food, drug and device manufacturers to apply for, track and receive export certificates electronically for CVM-regulated animal products. Previously, manufacturers of CVM-regulated products were required to submit a paper application via mail.
  • CVM eCATS will reduce the amount of time it takes for a manufacturer to apply for and receive export certificates, simplify the process for applying for multiple certificates and enable foreign governments to verify the authenticity of a manufacturer's export certificate, enabling faster import processing.
  • The new portal will also help the FDA to more efficiently review applications in a paperless environment and better track applications and export certificates that have been issued. The new portal will also track the status of requests, provide email notifications to users and allow U.S. exporters to print approved certificates online.
Additional Resources:

# # #

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 18:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:02pCANADA PUBLIC SERVANTS WILL STILL WORK REMOTELY EVEN AS OFFICES REOPEN : minister
RE
03:00pOil up above 1% on tighter supply, but virus fears cap gains
RE
02:56p'Yield curve control' meant less market intervention in Japan - NY Fed
RE
02:52pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Seeks Bids on Proposed Communications Facility in Hinsdale County, Colorado
PU
02:48pNYSE makes new push with the SEC for IPO alternative
RE
02:47pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘5.22% GS 2025', Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘6.19% GS 2034', and Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘7.16% GS 2050'.
PU
02:43pWall Street rises as investors look beyond rising virus cases
RE
02:42pIBGE BRAZILIAN STATISTICAL AND GEOGRAPHIC INSTIT : After four years of decrease, employment in industry increased 0.7% in 2018 June 18, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SCHALTBAU : increases existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 60 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group