FDA Food and Drug Administration : Multiple brand names
07/17/2020 | 11:11pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
InHe Manufacturing, LLC and MHR Brands Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Several Products Due to Potential Health Risk for Excess Lead
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.
Summary
Company Announcement Date:June 23, 2020FDA Publish Date:July 17, 2020Product Type:Drugs Reason for Announcement:
Excess lead in product
Company Name:InHE Manufacturing, LLCBrand Name:
Multiple brand names
Hemp Oil Tinctures
This recall press release was issued by the firm on 06-23-2020 and is subsequently being posted by FDA at this time only to benefit the public for informational purposes.
Human Consumption (MHR Brands)
Tasty Drops - Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg
FG003175
Tasty Drops - Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003137 FG003174, FG003197, FG0057
Tasty Drops - Berry Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
FG003141, FG003202, FG003296
Tasty Drops - Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003138, FG003248
Tasty Drops - Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
FG003142, FG003247
Tasty Drops - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg
FG003167
Tasty Drops - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003139, FG003166, FG003191, FG003225, FG003253, FG003263
Tasty Drops - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003095
Tasty Drops - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
FG003143, FG003180, FG003201, FG003224, FG003262
Tasty Drops - Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/300mg
FG003126
Tasty Drops - Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003140, FG003182, FG003246
Tasty Drops - Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
FG003144, FG003249
Made by Hemp - French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003107
Made by Hemp - Mojito Lime Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003110
Made by Hemp - Strawberry Crème Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003109
Pet Consumption (MHR Brands)
Tasty Drops - Cat Tincture 1oz/200mg
FG003156, FG003325
Tasty Drops - Dog Tincture 1oz/200mg
FG003157, FG003286, FG003324
Purfurred - Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003188
Made by Hemp - Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003178
Made by Hemp - Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003179
Human Consumption (White Label)
A Clean Choice - French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003106
A Clean Choice - Strawberry Creme Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003108
A Clean Choice - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003113
BC Hemp Co LLC - Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003312
BC Hemp Co LLC - Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003171, FG003183, FG003316
BC Hemp Co LLC - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003315
BC Hemp Co LLC - Berry Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003164
BC Hemp Co LLC - Natural Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003318
Goodness Gurus - Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003236
Goodness Gurus - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003234
Goodness Gurus - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003238
Goodness Gurus - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
FG003237
Herbzeedy LLC - Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg
FG003122, FG003123
Herbzeedy LLC - Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
FG003121
Javan Anti Aging - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg
FG003283
Pathway to Wellness - Natural Tincture, 1000mg/30ml
FG003151
The Spiffy Piff - Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg
FG003277
The Spiffy Piff - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg
FG003276
Recovery ReLeaf - Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
FG003133
Acadia Farms - Canadian Maple Tincture, 1oz/300mg
FG003181
Acadia Farms - Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg
FG003177
Pet Consumption (White Label)
Herbal Renewals - Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003213
Herbal Renewals - Pet Blend, 1oz/200mg
FG003223, FG003310
Barkley Bistro - Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003145
A Clean Choice - Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003117
A Clean Choice - Cat Tincture, 500mg/1oz.
FG003118
A Clean Choice - Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003116
A Clean Choice - Dog Tincture, 500mg/1oz.
FG003115
BC Hemp Co LLC - Pet Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003165
Boost IV Hydration, LLC - Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
FG003270
Acadia Farms - Pet Blend, 1oz/200mg
FG003176
How the company learned of this situation: The Company was recently advised by the Florida Department of Health of the presence of elevated heavy metals (lead) in some of its products. In response to this information, the Company undertook an investigation and determined that the issue related to graduated droppers provided by a third-party packaging supplier.
Exposure to lead could present physical signs and symptoms including, pain, paresthesia/muscle weakness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, poor appetite, weight loss, symptoms associated with encephalitis, metallic taste in the mouth, shock, hemolysis or kidney damage.
In response and in conjunction with the regulatory authorities, the Company:
issued a voluntary nationwide recall of the affected products, providing every customer with replacement products at no cost to the customer; and
retained a replacement third-party packaging supplier for all replacement and future products.
Discontinue use of graduated droppers in the future.
Prior to notifying customers of this recall, MHR Brands had not received any reports of adverse health effects regarding the recalled products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any symptoms that may be related to using the products being recalled. Consumers should observe pets and contact their veterinarian as signs and symptoms of lead exposure in pets may be similar to those in humans.
Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine product subject to this recall. In addition, if you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them at once of this product recall. Your notification to your customers should include a copy of this recall notification letter.
Product Disposition: Return the product to the Company or destruction.
This recall should be carried out to the consumer level. Your assistance is appreciated and necessary to complete this recall.
MHR distributes nationally directly to consumers thorough internet sales and is currently notifying all customers about the ongoing recall directly. The Company also manufactures for other marketers and is notifying those customer of this issue and the identified LOTS urging return of the product to the Company or place of purchase for a free replacement or to contact MHR Brands at 844-300-5673Mon.-Fri. 9am-5pm (EST) or by email at recall@mhrbrands.com.
While this recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration, FDA does not endorse any products subject to this recall notice.
Media Contact: Members of the media can contact the Company at 954-773-9456.
The company is dedicated to delivering healthy products of the highest quality and purity, is urging consumers to return any affected merchandise for a free and safe replacement.
Reference: https://tastyhempoil.com/recall-release/ and https://madebyhemp.com/recall-release/ accessed on 07/17/2020
Company Contact Information
Consumers:MHR Brands 844-300-5673 recall@mhrbrands.com
Media: 954-773-9456
Content current as of:
07/17/2020
Disclaimer
FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 03:10:04 UTC
