FDA Food and Drug Administration : Oskri, Thrive

Oskri Organics Corporation of Lake Mills, WI is recalling Oskri Organic Sunflower Butter Lot # 099, Oskri Tahini Butter LOT # 193 and Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT # 233, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

2 Jars of Oskri Organic Sunflower Butter LOT #099 UPC 666016401295 was distributed in Ohio. The product reached consumers through retail stores.

Oskri Tahini Butter LOT # 193 UPC 666016401301 was distributed in CA, AZ, GA, CT, IN, TX, FL, ID, SC, NH. The product reached consumers through retail stores, or direct delivery from internet sales. Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT # 233 UPC 671635704825 was distributed in Indiana. The product reached consumers through direct delivery from internet sales.

To identify the contaminated product, it is in plastic 16oz jars, the LOT Number will be either on the top or bottom of the jar near the expiration date. Oskri Organic Sunflower Butter LOT #099 is greenish-khaki color (expiration 10-2019).Oskri Tahini Butter LOT #193 is a light tan color (expiration 1-2020), the Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT #233 is greenish khaki color (expiration 2-2020).

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On 12/18/18 we were informed by one of our customers that they randomly sent our product in for testing, it came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes. An investigation is still ongoing to find the source of the Listeria monocytogenes. We have ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and Oskri continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Oskri Tahini Butter LOT # 193 and Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT # 233, are urged to destroy the product. Consumers with questions may contact Oskri at (920) 648-8300, Hours phone will be answered are Monday through Friday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. You may also contact us via email ( info@oskri.com )

