Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FDA Food and Drug Administration : Oskri, Thrive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:29pm CET

Oskri Organics Corporation of Lake Mills, WI is recalling Oskri Organic Sunflower Butter Lot # 099, Oskri Tahini Butter LOT # 193 and Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT # 233, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

2 Jars of Oskri Organic Sunflower Butter LOT #099 UPC 666016401295 was distributed in Ohio. The product reached consumers through retail stores.

Oskri Tahini Butter LOT # 193 UPC 666016401301 was distributed in CA, AZ, GA, CT, IN, TX, FL, ID, SC, NH. The product reached consumers through retail stores, or direct delivery from internet sales. Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT # 233 UPC 671635704825 was distributed in Indiana. The product reached consumers through direct delivery from internet sales.

To identify the contaminated product, it is in plastic 16oz jars, the LOT Number will be either on the top or bottom of the jar near the expiration date. Oskri Organic Sunflower Butter LOT #099 is greenish-khaki color (expiration 10-2019).Oskri Tahini Butter LOT #193 is a light tan color (expiration 1-2020), the Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT #233 is greenish khaki color (expiration 2-2020).

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On 12/18/18 we were informed by one of our customers that they randomly sent our product in for testing, it came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes. An investigation is still ongoing to find the source of the Listeria monocytogenes. We have ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and Oskri continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Oskri Tahini Butter LOT # 193 and Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT # 233, are urged to destroy the product. Consumers with questions may contact Oskri at (920) 648-8300, Hours phone will be answered are Monday through Friday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. You may also contact us via email (info@oskri.com)

###

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To 11-month Low Amid Global Growth Jitters
DJ
09:51pTRUMP : December's stock market fall a 'glitch'
RE
09:49pTrump - December's stock market fall a 'glitch'
RE
09:44pBAKER & HOSTETLER LLP : BakerHostetler Elevates 13 New Partners
PU
09:44pGlobal growth worries, higher oil flatten yield curve
RE
09:44pAPPLIED TEST : ATS exhibiting at AMAP 2019
PU
09:39pIBIC IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL : Japan & South Korea Equally Hungry for U.S. Beef
PU
09:37pOil volatile, ends up 2 percent but demand concerns still weigh
RE
09:34pLDAF LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FOR : Reward offered for information on cattle death
PU
09:29pOil volatile, ends up 2 percent but demand concerns still weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.