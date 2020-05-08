Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FDA Food and Drug Administration : Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 07:54pm EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Zilk's Plus Resources Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk, Soy, and Wheat in Select 12 Oz Bottled Sauces

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read AnnouncementView Product Photos
Summary
Company Announcement Date:May 08, 2020FDA Publish Date:May 08, 2020Product Type:Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Allergens (Milk, Soy, and/or Wheat)
Company Name:Zilk's Plus Resources, LLCBrand Name:
Brand Name(s)
Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce
Product Description:
Product Description
Bottled Wing Sauces
Company Announcement

Zilk's Plus Resources, LLC of Austin, TX announces a voluntary recall for select 12 oz bottles of Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauces because they may contain undeclared allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, milk or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled sauces were distributed to Pluckers restaurants in Texas and Louisiana on the following dates: 05/2019 - 05/2020. Consumers may have purchased such products at the affected Pluckers locations in Texas and Louisiana.

The products are packaged in a 12-ounce, clear glass bottle marked with the name of the Product Flavor (as shown below), the Pluckers brand name, and the following lot code and expiration dates located on the side, above the label. Pictures of the select product labels are attached to assist consumers with identifying the affected products.

Product Flavor Recalled Lot Codes Expiration Dates Undeclared Allergen
Baker's Gold 201905063, 201909015, 201912024,
202002031A, 202003022A, 202003035A 		5/21/2020, 09/09/2020, 12/16/2020,
02/03/2021, 02/09/2021, 03/04/2021 		Soy and Wheat
Gochujang 201905014, 201908072, 201908137 05/24/2020, 08/19/2020, 09/03/2020 Wheat
Gold Rush 201908071, 202002131A 08/19/2020, 02/25/2021 Soy and Wheat
Hallelujah 201908030, 201909040, 201909077,
201910075 		08/12/2020, 09/16/2020,
09/23/2020, 10/23/2020 		Milk
Sesame 201909014 9/9/2020 Wheat
Spicy Mandarin 201904066, 201907090, 201908090,
201909073, 201910004, 202002038A,
202003156A 		04/26/2020, 07/26/2020,
08/27/2020, 09/23/2020,
10/03/2020, 02/10/2021, 03/30/2021 		Milk and Wheat
Teriyaki 201904081, 201905030, 201909073,
201912036, 202002033A 		05/02/2020, 05/22/2020,
09/23/2020, 12/11/2020, 02/10/2021 		Wheat
Vampire Killer 201909042, 202002030A, 202003015A 09/23/2020, 02/03/2021, 03/04/2021 Soy and Wheat

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that these products were distributed in packaging that did not adequately reveal the presence of soy-, wheat- or milk- containing ingredients in the affected products.

At-risk consumers who believe they may have purchased one of the affected 12-ounce bottles of Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce flavors are urged to either dispose of the product or return it to any Pluckers location for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with questions may contact the manufacturer, Zilk's Plus Resources, LLC, by calling 1-817-618-6298 between the hours of 10:00 am-3:00 pm CST, Monday-Friday.

Company Contact Information
Consumers: 817-618-6298
Media:Jim Simpson 817-618-6298
Product Photos

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 23:53:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : approves three draft regulations of the minister on the implementation of COVID-19 support measures
PU
08:29pThe government will support employees of the oil shale industry
PU
08:29pRatas discussed with the President of the European Commission the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the new EU budget
PU
08:13pU.S. SMALL BUSINESS RESCUE PROGRAM IGNORED CONGRESS : watchdog
RE
08:10pTrump, Saudi king reaffirm defense ties amid tensions
RE
07:54pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce
PU
07:38pIMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism
RE
07:22pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy
RE
07:09pSMALL BUSINESS ADVOCATE PUSHES FOR USPS REFORM, NOT A BAILOUT : Q2 Financials Show Massive Losses
PU
06:49pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Senators Secure Funding for Fishermen and Seafood Processors in Smaller States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 | High Nutritional V..
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
3TYSON FOODS, INC. : TYSON FOODS : Axiom Medical Partners with Tyson Foods to Provide Enhanced Healthcare Suppo..
4COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD. : COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : Issues 10,000,002 Common Shares upon the Conversi..
5XP LOSS ALERT, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages XP Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Prior to May 20 Deadl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group