FDA Food and Drug Administration : Purina

02/29/2020 | 05:45am EST

Summary

Company Announcement Date:February 28, 2020FDA Publish Date:February 28, 2020Product Type:Animal & Veterinary
Pet Food Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Elevated calcium levels

Company Name:Purina Animal NutritionBrand Name:Product Description:

Product Description

Purina® Rabbit Feed, Purina® Turkey Feed, Country Acres® Rabbit Feed and DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower Feed

Company Announcement

Purina Animal Nutrition is initiating a voluntary recall of multiple lots of Purina® Rabbit Feed, Purina® Turkey Feed, Country Acres® Rabbit Feed and DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower Feed due to elevated calcium levels in the product.

Purina Animal Nutrition received reports from customers claiming the rabbit products may have resulted in poor health and/or mortality. No reports have been received for the chicken or turkey products listed below.

Elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and potential mortality in rabbits. Continued feeding of these products may result in death as a result of feed refusal. Elevated calcium carbonate levels in young chickens and turkeys can lead to leg abnormalities and kidney calcification.

Symptoms of excess calcium carbonate in rabbits may include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased feed intake. Chicken and turkeys up to 6 weeks of age may show leg abnormalities associated with excessive dietary calcium carbonate.

The affected product and lot numbers are:

Formula No.

Item No..

Description

Lot Number

532D 3004902-206 Purina® Rabbit Complete (50#) 0JAN06MFI3
532D 3004902-203 Purina® Rabbit Complete (25#) 0FEB03MFI3
532D 3004902-206 Purina® Rabbit Complete (50#) 0FEB03MFI3
532F 3004918-206 Purina® Rabbit Show (50#) 0JAN09MFI1
532F 3004918-206 Purina® Rabbit Show (50#) 0JAN24MFI3
532E 3004903-206 Purina® Rabbit Professional (50#) 9DEC17MFI3
532E 3004903-206 Purina® Rabbit Professional (50#) 0JAN09MFI1
532E 3004903-206 Purina® Rabbit Professional (50#) 0FEB03MFI3
8382 0009906 Purina® Turkey Starter AMP 0.0125% (50#) 0JAN24MFI3
56AW 0049200 Country Acres® Rabbit Pellet 18 (50#) 0JAN09MFI1
56AW 0049200 Country Acres® Rabbit Pellet 18 (50#) 0JAN23MFI1
60V7 0046487 DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower 20% (50#) 9DEC18MFI1
60W7 0046488 DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower 20% (20#) 0JAN08MFI1
60W7 0046488 DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower 20% (20#) 0JAN23MFI1
60W7 0046488 DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower 20% (20#) 0JAN28MFI3

The affected feed was manufactured by Purina Animal Nutrition between December 16, 2019 and February 3, 2020.

The affected Purina® feeds and affected DuMOR® feed (sold through Tractor Supply Company) were sold in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota, Florida, Virginia, North Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, California, West Virginia, Texas, Hawaii and Arizona.

Customers can find the lot number on the sewing strip of each bag. Lot numbers are interpreted s follows: 0=Year / JAN=Month / 06=Day of Month / MF13= Plant Code.

Customers who purchased this product are instructed to discard it or return it to their local animal feed store to exchange the product for a like item or refund.

Customers may contact Purina Animal Nutrition's Customer Service at 800-227-8941 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST.

Company Contact Information

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 10:44:05 UTC
