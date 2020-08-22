Log in
FDA Food and Drug Administration : Wegmans and Wawona

08/22/2020 | 06:07pm EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Announces Recall of Select Peaches and Various Products Containing Fresh Peaches Because of Possible Health Risk

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read Announcement
Summary
Company Announcement Date:August 22, 2020FDA Publish Date:August 22, 2020Product Type:Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Product has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella
Company Name:Wegmans Food MarketsBrand Name:
Brand Name(s)
Wegmans and Wawona
Product Description:
Product Description
Peaches and peach containing products
Company Announcement

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling a variety of bulk and bagged Wegmans and Wawona brand peaches, as well as in-store produced bakery items that contain fresh peaches because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected products were sold at all Wegmans stores.

A full list of affected produce items, sold between June 1 and August 21, 2020, and bakery items, sold between August 16 and August 21, 2020, can be found on the recall page of Wegmans.com.

The peaches were supplied to Wegmans by Prima® Wawona of Fresno, California. The company is recalling the peaches as a precaution in connection with a Salmonella outbreak under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is suspected to have caused the illness of more than 60 people in nine states.

Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to alert customers who purchased these product using Shoppers Club.

Customers should return these products to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 103-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 23 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2020. The company was also ranked #1 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2019 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® study.

Product Recall:

Fresh Peaches and Bakery Items Containing Fresh Peaches

RECALL DATE: AUGUST 21, 2020
SOLD AT WEGMANS:Yes

REASON FOR RECALL:

Potential presence of Salmonella
Wawona Packing Company has issued a recall on fresh peaches due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

PRODUCE ITEMS:

The following items purchased from 6/1/2020 through 8/19/2020:

UPC Product Size Codes
3338332200 Wawona Sweet2Eat 2# Bagged Peaches 2 LB Lot codes that begin with letters W, X or G.
7789049048 Wegmans Brand 2lb Bag Peaches 2 LB Lot codes that begin with letters W, X or G.

For the items above, bags that do not have a small, white, rectangular sticker are not impacted by this recall.

The following items purchased 6/1/2020 through 8/21/2020:

UPC Product Size Codes
3314, 4400, 4401 Select White Peach By the lb. ALL CODES
3117, 4037, 4038, 4043, 4044, 4402, 4403, 4405 Yellow Peach By the lb. ALL CODES
94037, 94038, 94044, 94402 Organic, Peaches By the lb. ALL CODES
7789050252 WB Org 2.5# Box Peaches 2.5 LB ALL CODES

BAKERY ITEMS:

The following items containing fresh peaches and purchased 8/16/2020 through 8/21/2020:

UPC Product Size
7789080600 Vanilla Trifle 9 OZ
7789038790 Mini Fruit Topped Shortcake 5 OZ
7789051145 Made with No Gluten Containing Ingredients Shortcake Slice 6 OZ
7789051239 1 Layer Peach Shortcake 26 OZ
7789051240 Mini Peach Shortcake 5 OZ
7789051241 Peach Shortcake Slice 7 OZ
7789033104 Peach Melba Whipped Cream Cake 1 EA
7789018953 Fruit Topped Cream Cheess Pie 40 OZ
7789015798 Mini Fruit Top Cream Cheese Pie 9 OZ
7789033395 20 Cm Single Fruit Tart 22 OZ
7789046316 Rustic Peach Tart 21 OZ
7789043362 8 cm Single Fruit Tart 4 OZ
7789046317 Rustic Peach Tart 3 OZ
20804600000 Dessert Cake/Slice 1 EA
7789050189 Made With No Gluten Containing Ingredients 1/8 Shortcake 30 OZ
7789050190 Made With No Gluten Containing Ingredients 1/4 Shortcake 60 OZ

REFUND INFORMATION: All product may be returned to the service desk for a full refund FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Company Contact Information
Consumers:Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663
Media:Laura Camera 585-429-3876

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 22 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 22:06:57 UTC
