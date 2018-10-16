Log in
FDA Food and Drug Administration : feel good foods

10/16/2018 | 04:13am CEST

Feel Good Foods Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling six lots of 'Vegetable Fried Rice' frozen meals, UPC 00899039002129 because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled 'Vegetable Fried Rice' meals were distributed nationwide to approximately 400 retail stores.

The product, pictured below, comes in a 9 Oz rectangular cardboard carton. Affected product has an ingredient sticker on the back, as well as one of the following best-by dates stamped on the side: 10/27/19; 10/29/19; 12/04/19; 01/25/20; 01/26/20; 01/28/20

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that egg-containing product was distributed in packaging, which did not declare egg as an ingredient. This problem was a result of the manufacturer failing to remove egg from the product formula as instructed. The manufacturer continued to include egg in the formula, while applying revised ingredient labels to packaging, which did NOT call out egg.

Consumers who have purchased 9 oz cartons of 'Vegetable Fried Rice' are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 499-2242. We are available to answer calls from 9am - 6pm EST.

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:12:01 UTC
