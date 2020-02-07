Log in
FDA, State Regulators, Paula's Choice, Colgate-Palmolive, Mary Kay and Amway to Discuss Cosmetic Compliance in Los Angeles this April

02/07/2020 | 02:16pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Cosmetic Compliance Spring 2020 Summit will be held on April 28-30th in Los Angeles, California.  The Summit will bring together federal and state lawmakers, regular affairs specialists from both big and indie cosmetic brands to discuss practical strategies to remain compliant in a constantly changing regulatory landscape. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/CosmeticComplianceSpring.

With this year's theme being "Building Trust and Transparency through Robust National and International Compliance Frameworks," the Summit will cover the topics and issues that the beauty community currently faces in 2020 including CBD, ingredient control and oversight, changing regulations in California, entering international markets, marketing and social media claims and sustainability.

To address all the challenges that both big and small cosmetic brands face, the speaker line-up will include practical case studies from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), California Air Resources Board, California Safe Cosmetics Program, Washington Department of Ecology Hazardous Waste & Toxics Reductions, Oregon Health Authority – Public Health Division, Paula's Choice, Colgate-Palmolive, Mary Kay and Amway.

"We want our attendees to walk away with a physical blueprint to overcome their compliance challenges while ensuring interactive dialogue with key regulators and industry peers at the Summit," remarked Natalie Larina, Conference Director for the show. "The agenda this year will ensure that all attendees will be engaged in multi-directional, interactive conversations and discussions and has been purposely designed for stakeholders on different maturity curves to come together and discuss critical issues pertaining to the market," Larina added.

Given the increased scrutiny and confusion around CBD in cosmetics and marketing claims associated with it, the Summit will also feature a CBD Focus Day, providing delegates with a clear roadmap on launching products while remaining compliant with current regulatory frameworks.

To register for the Cosmetic Compliance Spring 2020 Summit, or to learn more about the event and  pricing information, please visit http://bit.ly/CosmeticComplianceSpring or email enquiryiqpc@iqpc.com.

CONTACT
Caitlin Doddy
Phone: 212-885-2766
Email: Caitlin.Doddy@iqpc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-state-regulators-paulas-choice-colgate-palmolive-mary-kay-and-amway-to-discuss-cosmetic-compliance-in-los-angeles-this-april-301001097.html

SOURCE Cosmetic Compliance Spring 2020 Summit


© PRNewswire 2020
