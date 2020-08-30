FDA commissioner says willing to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine - FT

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine
as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as
saying in an interview published on Sunday.
Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA Commissioner, said his agency was
prepared to authorize a vaccine before Phase Three clinical
trials were complete, as long as officials are convinced that
the benefits outweigh the risks, the newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/3b8Uq8I.
Without providing evidence, U.S. President Donald Trump last
Saturday accused members of a so-called "deep state" working
within the FDA of complicating efforts to test COVID-19 vaccines
in order to delay results until after the Nov. 3 presidential
election.
A day later, the FDA gave "emergency use authorization" of a
coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered
patients.
"Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full
approval," Hahn told the FT, adding that his decisions will not
be made because of political pressure.
"This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision.
This is not going to be a political decision," Hahn said,
according to the report.
He said the safest way for the vaccine to be available for
use before the end of Phase Three trials, which involve
thousands of patients and can take years, would be by issuing an
emergency authorization for use by certain groups rather than a
blanket approval, the FT reported.
(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru, Editing by William
Maclean and Hugh Lawson)