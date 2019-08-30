FDB : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dafy Holdings Limited

達 飛 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

South China Securities Limited

Reference is made to the announcements of Dafy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 1 August 2019 and 21 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, placing of the Convertible Bonds under General Mandate by the Company (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to Completion as set out in the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 30 August 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. Under the Placing, Convertible Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$80,000,000 have been successfully placed to one placee, namely Pop Reach Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability (the ''Placee''), which is legally and beneficially wholly-owned by Ms Yeung So Lai (''Ms Yeung''). To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Board, Ms Yeung is the chairman and executive director as well as a controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Superactive Group Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 176), since 25 January 2017. She was also the executive director and chief executive officer of Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (formerly known as JF Household Furnishings Limited) (stock code: 0776), the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, from 21 September 2012 to 31 July 2016, and the