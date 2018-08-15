FDB : Change in Directors or of Important Executive Functions or Responsibilities

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dafy Holdings Limited 達 飛 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Dafy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that Mr. Lau Shun Pong, Johnson (''Mr. Lau'') has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company with effect from 15 August 2018.

The biographical details of Mr. Lau are set out below.

Mr. Lau, aged 44, obtained a bachelor's degree in commerce in April 1996 from Monash University, Australia. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Certified Public Accountant of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants. Mr. Lau has over 20 years of experience in the accounting profession.

Prior to his joining the Company, Mr. Lau was appointed as the chief financial officer of China Golden Classic Group Limited (''China Golden''), a company listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') (stock code: 8281), in July 2015 and further appointed as the company secretary of China Golden on 17 June 2016. Mr. Lau was employed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Limited in Hong Kong and Beijing from 1997 to 2004. Thereafter, Mr. Lau has worked in various public companies in the United States and England as director of finance and chief financial officer for over 10 years.

Mr. Lau has been an independent director of Future FinTech Group Inc. (formerly known as ''SkyPeople Juice, Inc.''), a company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (NASDAQ code: FTFT), since 23 December 2014 and an independent non-executive director of Winshine Science Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 209) since October 2017.

The Board wishes to express its warm welcome to Mr. Lau.

By Order of the Board

Dafy Holdings Limited

Gao Yunhong

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Yunhong, Mr. Qi Gang, Mr. Lu Xin and Mr. Ng Kin Siu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuk Sang, Mr. Wan Chi Wai Anthony and Mr. Lau Kwok Fai Patrick.