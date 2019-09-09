FDB : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019 IN RESPECT OF THE ENTERING INTO OF THE VIE AGREEMENTS CONSTITUTING DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION, CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dafy Holdings Limited

達 飛 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019 IN RESPECT OF

THE ENTERING INTO OF THE VIE AGREEMENTS CONSTITUTING DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION, CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcements of Dafy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 31 May 2019, 8 July 2019, 24 July 2019, 26 July 2019 and 16 August 2019, as well as the circular of the Company dated 21 August 2019 (the ''Circular''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, 9 September 2019 at Room 2101, 21/F, The Sun's Group Centre, 200 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM dated 21 August 2019 were duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions at the EGM.

As at the date of the EGM, there were 1,232,000,000 Shares in issue. As disclosed in the Circular, Mr. Gao and his associates (who are interested in 862,400,000 Shares representing 70% of the total issued Shares) had material interests in the transactions contemplated under the VIE Agreements and were required to abstain, and had so abstained, from voting on the proposed resolutions at the EGM. The total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of the proposed resolutions at the EGM were 369,600,000 Shares, and the Independent Shareholders and authorised proxies holding an aggregate of 68,011,000 Shares carrying voting rights had voted at the EGM.

Save as disclosed above, no other Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the EGM and has stated its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the EGM.