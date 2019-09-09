Log in
FDB : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019 IN RESPECT OF THE ENTERING INTO OF THE VIE AGREEMENTS CONSTITUTING DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION, CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

0
09/09/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dafy Holdings Limited

飛 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019 IN RESPECT OF

THE ENTERING INTO OF THE VIE AGREEMENTS CONSTITUTING DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION, CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcements of Dafy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 31 May 2019, 8 July 2019, 24 July 2019, 26 July 2019 and 16 August 2019, as well as the circular of the Company dated 21 August 2019 (the ''Circular''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, 9 September 2019 at Room 2101, 21/F, The Sun's Group Centre, 200 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM dated 21 August 2019 were duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions at the EGM.

As at the date of the EGM, there were 1,232,000,000 Shares in issue. As disclosed in the Circular, Mr. Gao and his associates (who are interested in 862,400,000 Shares representing 70% of the total issued Shares) had material interests in the transactions contemplated under the VIE Agreements and were required to abstain, and had so abstained, from voting on the proposed resolutions at the EGM. The total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of the proposed resolutions at the EGM were 369,600,000 Shares, and the Independent Shareholders and authorised proxies holding an aggregate of 68,011,000 Shares carrying voting rights had voted at the EGM.

Save as disclosed above, no other Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the EGM and has stated its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the EGM.

- 1 -

The poll results are as follows:

Number of votes cast

As Ordinary Resolutions(Note)

(percentage of total

number of votes cast, %)

For

Against

1.

To confirm, approve and ratify the VIE Agreements

61,610,000

6,401,000

and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

(90.59%)

(9.41%)

2.

To authorise any one Director, for and on behalf of

61,610,000

6,401,000

the Company, to execute all documents (including the

(90.59%)

(9.41%)

affixation of the Company's common seal, if required)

and to do all such acts and things and take all such

other steps which, in his/her opinion, may be

necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of,

or in connection with, the implementation of and

giving effect to the VIE Agreements and the

transactions contemplated thereunder.

Note: The full text of the proposed resolutions is set out in the notice of the EGM dated 21 August 2019.

As more than 50% of the total valid voting rights held by the attending Shareholders and authorised proxies were cast in favour of the proposed resolutions at the EGM, the proposed resolutions were duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer in respect of vote-taking at the EGM.

By order of the Board

Dafy Holdings Limited

Feng Xuelian

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Yunhong (Chairman), Mr. Lu Xin, Ms. Feng Xuelian and Mr. Ng Kin Siu; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuk Sang, Mr. Wan Chi Wai Anthony and Mr. Lau Kwok Fai Patrick.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

FDB Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:16:00 UTC
0
