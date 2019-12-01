Log in
FDB : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

12/01/2019 | 05:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dafy Holdings Limited

達 飛 股 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director'') of Dafy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that, with effect from

29 November 2019, Mr. Lu Xin (''Mr. Lu'') has resigned as an executive Director due to his other business commitments. Mr. Lu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in respect of his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Lu for his invaluable contributions to the Group during his tenure of services.

By Order of the Board

Dafy Holdings Limited

Gao Yunhong

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Yunhong, Ms. Feng Xuelian and Mr. Ng Kin Siu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuk Sang, Mr. Wan Chi Wai Anthony and Mr. Lau Kwok Fai Patrick.

Disclaimer

FDB Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 10:17:01 UTC
