FDB : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

Upon completion of the FDBF Disposal, Target Company 1 shall cease to be a subsidiary of the Group.

Consideration

The FDBF Consideration is HK$5,196,000, which shall be paid by the FDBF Purchaser in cash in the following manner:

10% of the FDBF Consideration being refundable deposit to be paid upon signing of the FDBF Disposal Agreement; and remaining balance of the FDBF Consideration to be paid by the FDBF Purchaser upon the completion of the FDBF Disposal.

The FDBF Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the FDBF Purchaser having taken into consideration various factors, including but not limited to the unaudited net asset value of Target Company 1 as at 30 June 2020.

Condition Precedent to Completion of the FDBF Disposal

Completion of the FDBF Disposal is conditional upon, among other things, that the FDBF Purchaser being satisfied with the assets, liabilities, state, affairs and conditions of Target Company 1 and all necessary consents and authorizations having been obtained.

The Vendor shall procure the fulfilment of the FDBF Condition Precedent.

If the FDBF Condition Precedent shall not be fulfilled on or before the FDBF Long Stop Date, the FDBF Purchaser shall have the right to terminate and rescind the FDBF Disposal Agreement.

Completion of the FDBF Disposal

Completion of the FDBF Disposal shall take place at or before 2:00 p.m. on the FDBF Completion Date.

THE UNICON DISPOSAL AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 20 August 2020 (after trading hours), the Vendor (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Unicon Disposal Agreement with the Unicon Purchaser, pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Unicon Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase, the Unicon Sale Shares and the Unicon Sale Debt at the Unicon Consideration on and subject to the terms and conditions contained in the Unicon Disposal Agreement, major terms of which are as follows:

MAJOR TERMS OF THE UNICON DISPOSAL AGREEMENT

Date

20 August 2020 (after trading hours)