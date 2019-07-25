FDB to Demonstrate How Enhanced Medical Device Data Can Support CQO Movement at AHRMM Conference 2019

Patrick Lupinetti to share how Augmented Unique Device Identifier (AUDI) information on coronary artery stents provided by FDB can be used to enhance surgical point-of-care and outcomes studies

FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today that Patrick Lupinetti, J.D., Senior Vice President for Legal Services and Medical Device, will co-present a session entitled “Medical Device Data Your Clinicians Need at the Point of Care” at the AHRMM19 Conference, July 28 - 31 in San Diego, CA. The session will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 1:30 - 2:30 PM.

The need for consistency in medical device information has been one of the primary drivers behind the US Food and Drug Administration’s development of the Unique Device Identifier (UDI), which creates a framework that can be employed in a wide variety of healthcare applications. Leveraging quality data is critical in the Cost, Quality, and Outcomes (CQO) Movement, and the health care supply chain can play a pivotal role in improving patient outcomes by delivering clinically-relevant medical device data outlined in this presentation.

Mr. Lupinetti will be joined by co-presenter Dr. James Tcheng, Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine. They will share preliminary insight about a pilot study using Augmented Unique Device Identifier (AUDI) information, which is a library of additional attributes for coronary artery stents (e.g., stent diameter, restenosis rate, and more) that has the potential to impact both surgical point-of-care and outcomes studies. Complementing the GUDID, these augmented attributes and specifications can meet an existing need in both the selection and use of devices for patient care, safety, and outcomes and the study provides a model for a more expansive use of AUDI elements with other categories of devices.

Mr. Lupinetti commented: “The foundation for the creation of a reliable database of medical device information laid by the UDI initiative is now in place and there is an opportunity to build upon it to provide systems and tools that support and enhance clinical practice. Our objective is to demonstrate that, with existing data management capabilities, clinicians can now be afforded easy access to a broad range of essential medical device descriptions, specifications and other relevant attributes they need at the point of care or in interventional labs to improve surgical outcomes.”

The session is ideal for all parties involved in making, using or managing medical devices: manufacturers whose product data will be made more widely and easily accessible to their customers; health care distributors and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) that can utilize the UDI for operational efficiency; hospitals and health care organizations that can leverage the UDI to benefit from a clinically-integrated supply chain; and for all health care industry professionals looking to support value-based care.

