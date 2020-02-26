FDG Electric Vehicles : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO NUMBER OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS SHARES SUBJECT TO THE UNSUBSCRIBED ARRANGEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

NUMBER OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS SHARES SUBJECT TO THE UNSUBSCRIBED ARRANGEMENTS

Reference is made to the prospectus (the "Prospectus") of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the ''Company'') dated 10 February 2020 in relation to the Rights Issue. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

RESULTS OF THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE RIGHTS SHARES

The Board announces that as at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 24 February 2020, being the latest time for acceptance and payment for the Rights Shares, a total of 6 valid acceptances for provisional allotment of a total of 30,280,803 Rights Shares, representing approximately 3.11% of the total number of Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue, have been received.

The Rights Issue was proceeded on a non-underwritten basis irrespective of the level of acceptances of the provisionally allotted Rights Shares, and there was no excess application arrangement in relation to the Rights Issue.

