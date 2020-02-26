FDG Electric Vehicles : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO NUMBER OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS SHARES SUBJECT TO THE UNSUBSCRIBED ARRANGEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to sell, dispose, acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever.
Distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions other than Hong Kong may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this announcement should acquaint themselves with and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Neither this announcement nor any copy thereof may be released or distributed in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such release might be unlawful or to any US persons. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, pledged or transferred in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited
五龍電動車（集團）有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 729)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO
NUMBER OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS SHARES SUBJECT TO THE UNSUBSCRIBED ARRANGEMENTS
Reference is made to the prospectus (the "Prospectus") of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the ''Company'') dated 10 February 2020 in relation to the Rights Issue. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.
RESULTS OF THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE RIGHTS SHARES
The Board announces that as at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 24 February 2020, being the latest time for acceptance and payment for the Rights Shares, a total of 6 valid acceptances for provisional allotment of a total of 30,280,803 Rights Shares, representing approximately 3.11% of the total number of Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue, have been received.
The Rights Issue was proceeded on a non-underwritten basis irrespective of the level of acceptances of the provisionally allotted Rights Shares, and there was no excess application arrangement in relation to the Rights Issue.
1
NUMBER OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS SHARES SUBJECT TO THE UNSUBSCRIBED ARRANGEMENTS
Based on the number of valid acceptance, a total of 944,454,133 Unsubscribed Rights Shares, which consist of (i) 944,454,133 Rights Shares that were not taken up by the Qualifying Shareholders and (ii) nil unsold entitlement of the Excluded Shareholders, are available for the Placing Agent to place to independent placees on a best effort basis under the Placing Agreement.
Any premium over the Subscription Price for those Rights Shares that is realised will be paid to those No Action Shareholders on a pro-rata basis. The Placing Agent will, on a best effort basis, procure, by not later than 6:00 p.m. on Monday, 2 March 2020, placees to subscribe for all (or as many as possible) of those Unsubscribed Rights Shares. Any Unsubscribed Rights Shares not placed under the Unsubscribed Arrangements will not be issued by the Company and the size of the Rights Issue will be reduced accordingly.
Net Gain (if any) will be paid (without interest) to the No Action Shareholders as set out below on pro-rata basis (but rounded down to the nearest cent): (i) the relevant Qualifying Shareholders (or such persons who hold any nil-paid rights at the time such nil-paid rights are lapsed) whose nil-paid rights are not validly applied for in full, by reference to the extent that Shares in his/her/its nil-paid rights are not validly applied for; and (ii) the relevant Excluded Shareholders with reference to their shareholdings in the Company on the Record Date.
If and to the extent in respect of any Net Gain, only when any No Action Shareholders become entitled on the basis described above to an amount of HK$100 or more, such amount will be paid to the relevant No Action Shareholder(s) in Hong Kong Dollars and the Company will retain individual amounts of less than HK$100 for its own benefit.
COMMENCEMENT OF PLACING OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS SHARES
The placing of the Unsubscribed Rights Shares by the Placing Agent under the Placing Agreement has commenced on Wednesday, 26 February 2020. Announcement of the results of the Rights Issue and the amount of the Net Gain per Share is expected to be published on or about Tuesday, 3 March 2020.
On behalf of the Board
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited
Jaime Che
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 26 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong, Mr. Jaime Che (Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer) as executive directors; Mr. Lo Wing Yat (Chairman) and Mr. Huang Tan as non-executive directors; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung and Mr. Tse Kam Fow as independent non-executive directors.
Website: http://www.fdgev.com
2
Disclaimer
FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:48:09 UTC