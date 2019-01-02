Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FDG Kinetic : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 10:44am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Kinetic Limited 五龍動力有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 378)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

BUSINESS UPDATE

This is a voluntary announcement of FDG Kinetic Limited (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 March 2018 (the "Announcement") in respect of the agreement entered into between FDG Kinetic (Chongqing), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Customer, whereby the Customer engaged FDG Kinetic (Chongqing) to use its production lines A1, A2, A3 and A4 to process and produce the Ternary Products during the period from 26 March 2018 to 31 December 2018. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Following completion of the construction of the new production lines A5 and A6 of FDG Kinetic (Chongqing) in December 2018, FDG Kinetic (Chongqing) and the Customer entered into a new agreement on 2 January 2019 (the "New Agreement"), whereby the Customer further engaged FDG Kinetic (Chongqing) to process and produce the Ternary Products using its six production lines.

The principal terms of the New Agreement are set out below.

Agreement

: From 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019

Period

Form of

: FDG Kinetic (Chongqing) uses its production lines A1, A2, A3, A4,

Production

A5 and A6 to produce the Ternary Products in accordance with the

ternary product standards provided by the Customer

Guaranteed Quantity

: (i)Production lines A1 and A2 (with total production capacity of approximately 180 tonnes per month):

Total processing and production quantity of 180 tonnes per month

  • (ii) Production lines A3 and A4 (with total production capacity of approximately 220 tonnes per month):

    Total processing and production quantity of 220 tonnes per month

  • (iii) Production lines A5 and A6 (with total production capacity of approximately 120 tonnes per month):

    Confirmation of the total processing and production quantity per month is subject to completion of the prescribed tests by the Customer

Termination of the New Agreement

: Either party can terminate the New Agreement by giving written notice three months in advance

Subject to passing of the prescribed tests by production lines A5 and A6, it is estimated that all six production lines will operate at almost full capacity. The board of directors of the Company believes that entering into the New Agreement will provide the Group with stable source of income, and is in the interest of the Group and the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Kinetic Limited

Jaime Che Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman), Mr. Miao Zhenguo (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Jaime Che as executive directors; and Mr. Hung Chi Yuen Andrew, Professor Sit Fung Shuen Victor and Mr. Toh Hock Ghim as independent non-executive directors.

Website:http://www.fdgkinetic.com

Disclaimer

FDG Kinetic Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aE LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning
PU
10:59a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Dec 2018
PU
10:59aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Disposal of Shares in Telescience Singapore Pte Ltd
PU
10:54aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Qatar Airways acquires 5 percent of China Southern Airlines - statement
RE
10:54aGME : – Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018
PU
10:54aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - jardine lloyd thompson group
PU
10:54aHUABANG FINANCIAL : Resignation of non-executive director
PU
10:54aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
10:54aSTAMFORD LAND : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10:54aMODERN DENTAL : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
3GERRESHEIMER : European shares start 2019 deep in the red
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : The Board of Biotage AB initiates recruitment of a new CEO
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Consummation of the sale by Scottish Power Generation Holdings Ltd. of 100% of the sha..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.