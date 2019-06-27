Log in
FDG Kinetic : Announcements and Notices – Update on Date of Board Meeting

06/27/2019 | 06:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Kinetic Limited

五龍動力有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 378)

UPDATE ON DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of FDG Kinetic Limited (the "Company") dated 17 June 2019 in relation to the meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") scheduled to be held on 27 June 2019 for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the announcement of the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 for publication and considering the recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

As additional time is required to finalise the final results, the Board has adjourned the meeting to 28 June 2019.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Kinetic Limited

Jaime Che

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman), Mr. Miao Zhenguo (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Jaime Che as executive directors; and Mr. Hung Chi Yuen Andrew, Professor Sit Fung Shuen Victor and Mr. Toh Hock Ghim as independent non-executive directors.

Website: http://www.fdgkinetic.com

Disclaimer

FDG Kinetic Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 10:29:04 UTC
