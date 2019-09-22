Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FDG Kinetic : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 07:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Kinetic Limited

五龍動力有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 378)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of FDG Kinetic Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Based on public information and as confirmed by Mr. Cao Zhong ("Mr. Cao", the chairman and an executive director of the Company), Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation has filed a bankruptcy petition against Mr. Cao (the "Bankruptcy Petition").

As the Bankruptcy Petition is still at preliminary stage, the Company has not obtained sufficient information from Mr. Cao on the Bankruptcy Petition to analyse its impact on the Group (if any). The Company will continuously follow up on the progress of the Bankruptcy Petition and make further announcement to update the shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 September 2019, pending the release of this announcement.

Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Kinetic Limited

Jaime Che

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 22 September 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman) and Mr. Jaime Che (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors; and Mr. Hung Chi Yuen Andrew, Professor Sit Fung Shuen Victor and Mr. Toh Hock Ghim as independent non-executive directors.

Website: http://www.fdgkinetic.com

- 2 -

Disclaimer

FDG Kinetic Limited published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 11:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52aHOPE EDUCATION : Voluntary announcement - student enrollment as of 20 september 2019
PU
07:35aDeere Turns to U.S. After Growth Stalls Overseas
DJ
07:33a2019 Super Penguin Celebrity Game Sees a Successful Completion
BU
07:30aSTEEL WOOD INDUSTRIES : (Dubai Ranch) Officially Announces the Birth of the World's New Environmental-Friendly Composite Wood Material “Type”; SDB (Steel Wood Density Board), Recognized Internationally
BU
07:22aFDG KINETIC : Inside information and resumption of trading
PU
07:17aQIB QATAR ISLAMIC BANK SAQ : Sponsors the 10th Annual Investor Relation Conference
PU
07:17aWUXI APPTEC : Articles of Association
PU
07:13aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 22)
AQ
07:12aB COMMUNICATIONS : Petition to Approve Class Action
PU
07:12aARTISSIMA JUNIOR 2019 : back again this year!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nigerian state oil company says refinery revamps set for January
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central American s..
3NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT: Diverging economic trends - catalyst for trade war re
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : No one will be stranded, UK minister says on Thomas Cook future
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Budget carrier XL Airways seeks rescue deal with Air France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group