FDG Kinetic : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Kinetic Limited

五龍動力有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 378)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of FDG Kinetic Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Based on public information and as confirmed by Mr. Cao Zhong ("Mr. Cao", the chairman and an executive director of the Company), Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation has filed a bankruptcy petition against Mr. Cao (the "Bankruptcy Petition").

As the Bankruptcy Petition is still at preliminary stage, the Company has not obtained sufficient information from Mr. Cao on the Bankruptcy Petition to analyse its impact on the Group (if any). The Company will continuously follow up on the progress of the Bankruptcy Petition and make further announcement to update the shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 September 2019, pending the release of this announcement.

Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Kinetic Limited

Jaime Che

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 22 September 2019