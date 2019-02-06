FDIC Approves Merger of Gateway Mortgage Group and Farmers Exchange Bank

Today, Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC, a full-service mortgage company
licensed in 40 states and the District of Columbia, announced it
received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
to merge with Farmers Exchange Bank in Cherokee, Oklahoma.
Gateway First Bank will be the result of the merger between Farmers
Exchange Bank and Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC, and will be a diversified
financial institution with a strong capital base, size and scale. After
closing, Gateway First Bank will be one of the nation’s largest mortgage
banks and will expand its suite of banking products, especially mortgage
solutions, to its more than 100,000 customers.
“We will build upon two unique, but strong foundations to bring a
differentiated type of financial services company to Oklahoma and the
communities we serve around the nation,” said Stephen Curry CEO of
Gateway.
“The formation of Gateway First Bank will allow for broader consumer and
commercial banking services, including mortgages originated through
local loan production offices nationwide and full-service banking
solutions at banking centers in Oklahoma,” he added.
The merger is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019 and is
subject to customary closing conditions.
About Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC
Gateway is one of the largest privately held mortgage origination and
servicing companies in the United States. Founded in 2000 and
headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, the company employs more than 1,200
team members in over 160 offices nationwide and currently services $17
billion in residential mortgages. For more information about Gateway,
visit www.GatewayLoan.com.
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC (NMLS 7233).
About Farmers Exchange Bank
Farmers Exchange Bank is a state-chartered community and commercial bank
which was founded in 1935. The bank operates five banking centers in
Western Oklahoma – Cherokee, Tonkawa, Helena, Wakita and Nash.
