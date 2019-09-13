Log in
FDIC Federal Deposit Insurance : Releases Results of Summary of Deposits Annual Survey

09/13/2019 | 10:07am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 13, 2019

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today released results of its annual survey of branch office deposits for all FDIC-insured institutions as of June 30, 2019. The FDIC's Summary of Deposits (SOD) provides deposit totals for each of the more than 86,000 domestic offices operated by more than 5,300 FDIC-insured commercial and savings banks, savings associations, and U.S. branches of foreign banks.

The SOD includes historical data going back to 1994 that can be analyzed using online reports, tables, and downloads. SOD users can locate bank offices in a particular geographic area and create custom market share reports for areas such as state, county, and metropolitan statistical area. Market share reports have been expanded to allow users to see market growth and market presence for specific institutions.

Users may also subscribe to receive annual email notifications of the SOD.

# # #

Congress created the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 1933 to restore public confidence in the nation's banking system. The FDIC insures deposits at the nation's banks and savings associations, 5,303 as of June 30, 2019. It promotes the safety and soundness of these institutions by identifying, monitoring and addressing risks to which they are exposed. The FDIC receives no federal tax dollars-insured financial institutions fund its operations.

FDIC press releases and other information are available on the Internet at www.fdic.gov, by subscription electronically (go to www.fdic.gov/about/subscriptions/index.html) and may also be obtained through the FDIC's Public Information Center (877-275-3342 or 703-562-2200). PR-79-2019

Disclaimer

FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 14:06:00 UTC
