FDIC Federal Deposit Insurance : Releases Results of Summary of Deposits Annual Survey

September 13, 2019

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today released results of its annual survey of branch office deposits for all FDIC-insured institutions as of June 30, 2019. The FDIC's Summary of Deposits (SOD) provides deposit totals for each of the more than 86,000 domestic offices operated by more than 5,300 FDIC-insured commercial and savings banks, savings associations, and U.S. branches of foreign banks.

The SOD includes historical data going back to 1994 that can be analyzed using online reports, tables, and downloads. SOD users can locate bank offices in a particular geographic area and create custom market share reports for areas such as state, county, and metropolitan statistical area. Market share reports have been expanded to allow users to see market growth and market presence for specific institutions.

